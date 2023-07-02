'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Delayed Divorce From Late Husband Caleb Due to His Declining Health
Ahead of his tragic death, on Friday, June 30, Tammy Slaton allegedly stalled her and husband Caleb Willingham's divorce due to his evident worsening health.
While a source told a news outlet the couple had separated, the reality TV star decided to hold off on an official split because of Willingham's condition.
The friction between the married couple began when Slaton was able to leave the rehab center, where the pair met, however, Willingham had to stay at the facility.
"They didn't talk much," a source stated. "There was tension because he hadn't made a huge effort to come to Kentucky so Tammy couldn't see him much."
"She talked about getting a divorce, but he started declining medically, so she got scared and didn't do anything," the insider added. "She still loved him, but it was hard for her to not see him try to get better."
The day after Willingham's death, on Saturday, July 1, Slaton put out a touching message on Instagram along with some loved up photos of the duo.
"Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️," she penned.
Back in May, a source told The U.S. Sun that the two had separated after getting hitched just a few months before.
"Tammy has her legal team lined up and is ready to file for divorce," the insider disclosed at the time.
"They split up because Caleb hasn't been following his diet in rehab," they claimed, while adding, "He has gained 30 lbs and hasn't been working his program."
"They got into a big fight over it and he told her he wanted a divorce, but then he tried to backtrack," the source alleged.
"She wants someone who can be there for her and his health keeps declining. She would have to take care of him once he's out of rehab, and that is her taking on the care of a whole other person when she can barely take care of herself, so the relationship is pointless," the insider continued.
"They got married after just knowing each other over the course of weeks, in rehab, and he's still there," they added, referencing how the lovers were living states apart for most of their marriage. "She didn't want a long-distance relationship and certainly isn't able to care for someone else at this point in her recovery."
