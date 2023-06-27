'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Rocks Floral-Print Dress In New Full-Body Selfie
1000-Lb Sisters fans gushed that they were "so proud" of Tammy Slaton after she shared a rare full-body mirror selfie to Instagram on Tuesday, June 27.
In the latest snap, the 36-year-old wore a white, floor-length, floral-printed dress with spaghetti straps, showcasing her recent weight loss.
Fans rushed to the comments section to praise the TLC personality for her progress in her ongoing health journey after getting weight loss surgery back in 2022.
"So proud of you. I had rny [Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass] may 2022. I’ve lost 150 pounds," one user wrote. "Just like you my weight almost killed me a few times. Your strength has inspired & given me so much hope. Love you girl!"
"Where did Tammy go? 🧐 You look incredible!" a second fan added, while a third said, "Gorgeous 🔥the best is yet to come for you Tammy!"
"You have all the queen's in your court cheering you on," another penned. "Keep up the good work queen. 👏."
"you look amazing!!!!" TLC's 1000-Lb Best Friends star Vanessa Cross — who also recently went through weight loss surgery replied. "I’m so proud of you !!! It was not easy trust me I know but you did it!!!"
As OK! previously reported, at her highest weight, Tammy clocked in at over 700 pounds. Following a series of life-threatening health scares, as well as making the decision to check in to an Ohio-based rehabilitation center, Tammy was finally able to be approved for bariatric surgery.
Combined with the weight she shed prior to her surgery and after, she lost roughly 300 pounds — a secret she admitted was difficult to keep from 1000-Lb Sisters fans while waiting for Season 4 to air.
"It bothered me at first," she explained in a TikTok she posted earlier this year. "I was like... I wanted to scream and be like, 'I am losing weight, what are you talking about?'"
"It's so hard keeping big secrets... because of our contracts, they want that wow factor in our show," she continued at the time. "So I wasn't able to talk about my weight loss or getting married, really ... it's a long story."