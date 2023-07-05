'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton 'Devastated' by Husband Caleb Willingham's Death, Knows It 'Could Have Been Me': Source
The death of Tammy Slaton's estranged husband, Caleb Willingham, is not only heartbreaking for the 1000-Lb Sisters star, but a scary reality check as to what could happen to her if she doesn't maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Slaton and her late husband met at a rehabilitation center in Ohio, where they were both receiving treatment for obesity and food addiction.
"They were best friends and were supporters of each other in the clinic, and [his death is] devastating for her," a close pal of Slaton spilled to a news publication on Tuesday, July 4, just a few days after Willingham passed away on Friday, June 30.
"She told me she could have easily been him," the insider admitted, noting Willingham's friends and family were unfortunately not so surprised by his passing, as he gained 30 pounds since his split from Slaton back in May.
"Tammy went through the same experience that Caleb did and wanted him to get better, but he just didn't have a drive" to lose the weight as much as she eventually did, which was part of the reason the duo called it quits on their marriage.
"She didn't have the drive for a bit and was struggling with alcohol abuse and not caring and I think Caleb had the same mindset of 'I've already done this to myself, I'm already this big, there's no turning back,'" the source explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- '1000-Lb' Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Was 'Trying So Hard' to Help Late Husband Caleb Willingham Turn His Life Around
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Sobs as She Admits She Still Loves Her Late Husband Caleb Despite Marital Problems
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Delayed Divorce From Late Husband Caleb Due to His Declining Health
"It's hard on her because she has experienced it and is of the mindset of, 'This could have been me,'" the confidante continued. "Tammy was trying so hard to get him to turn around because she's like, 'Look, I did it,' and he didn't have the motivation or the willpower."
Slaton "wanted to get a divorce because she has a husband that isn't getting better and doesn't care," the insider added.
However, the reality star waited to legally pull the plug on her short-lasting marriage once her estranged husband's health started to severely decline, as OK! previously reported.
Slaton and Willingham tied the knot in November 2022 after a two-week engagement. Before Willingham popped the question, the duo had only been dating for around a month.
The Sun spoke to a source about Slaton's feelings following the death of Willingham.