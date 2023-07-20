Tamra Judge Calls Out Stars for Using Ozempic to Slim Down: 'I Don't Take Shortcuts'
Tamra Judge is not having it with the Ozempic craze!
The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member took to Twitter in a now-deleted tweet on Wednesday, July 19, to throw shade at other stars using the infamous weight loss drug Ozempic.
"There's a difference between skinny and fit… I'm not on Ozempic. I don't take shortcuts. #WWHL," Judge wrote in the short message amid speculation she was using the medication.
Although the former Cut Fitness owner did not elaborate on exactly who she was talking about, costar Jennifer Pedranti was questioned by Andy Cohen during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, about if she or Judge was the more fit Housewife.
"Oh man – me," the West Coast newbie — who met Judge while training at her and her husband Eddie Judge's now defunct gym — said before adding that she does Yoga "every day."
Many of their fellow Bravo stars have allegedly been shredding the pounds because of the drug. However, they may want to rethink the alleged ramifications of using the weight loss aid.
- Heather Dubrow Reveals Where She Stands With Former 'RHOC' Costar Vicki Gunvalson, Admits to 'Tough' Season 17
- Tamra Judge Calls Former Best Friend Shannon Beador a 'Liar' and an 'Alcoholic' During Explosive 'RHOC' Fight
- Heather Dubrow Teases 'Incredible' New Season of 'RHOC' and Working With Mark Cuban on New Fireside Network
Judge's RHOC costar and Heather Dubrow's husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, made headlines over the last week after warning that using drugs like Ozempic could endanger a person's life.
"If you're going to go on the Ozempic-type drugs and you get intestinal pain, you get stomach bloating, you get pain, you drink alcohol with this, you're predisposed to intestinal obstruction and pancreatitis," he alleged in a recent interview before claiming that three of his current patients are currently in the hospital due to intestinal problems and pancreatitis due to Ozempic use.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Nobody's talking about this right now — but we need to talk about it," the Botched star made clear while citing Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing after attempting surgery to get slim quickly.
According to the medical examiner, the musician's death was caused by small bowel obstruction after undergoing bariatric surgery — which also reportedly creates scar tissue that can strangulate the intestines — to lose weight.