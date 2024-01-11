Vicki Gunvalson Slams 'Traitor' Tamra Judge Amid Shocking Feud
Vicki Gunvalson isn't holding back in her feud with Tamra Judge.
The Real Housewives of Orange County stars and former best friends got into a heated exchange over X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, January 10, after Gunvalson, 61, re-shared a previous post of Judge's where she promoted her upcoming season of the hit series Traitors.
"Perfect show for you!!!!" the Coto insurance founder penned above the original update, which read, "You don't want to miss this — three weeks out from #TheTraitorsUS season two premiere. See you January 12th on @Peacock."
Upon seeing the reply from Gunvalson, Judge, 56, did not let the OG of the OC have the last word. "Thank you. I’m honored to be on an Emmy winning reality show with some of the biggest names in the industry," the "Two T's In a Pod" co-host replied back. "Sorry, you didn’t get the call. Better luck next time."
The online feud was the latest update in the major fallout between the Bravo stars.
As OK! previously reported, fans took notice of a rift between the two and Shannon Beador last week after the former Cut Fitness owner was completely swiped from their Tres Amigas live shows.
The tense situation became a bit more obvious after Judge took to X to write, "I felt like I just took the biggest dump of my life. So refreshed. So relieved. 🙌🏻."
While Judge cutting ties with Gunvalson stunned RHOC viewers, the podcast host revealed she and the Real for Real founder, 59, were not speaking last year.
"We had a falling out," Judge confirmed in an interview about herself and Beador. "It’s been one of those things since I’ve known her. It’s something we can work through."
Judge's friendship with Gunvalson goes back decades, with the businesswoman being the first person she told she was being brought back to the Bravo series full-time after being fired in 2020.
"She [Tamra] said, 'I want you to be the first to know.' I started crying immediately," Gunvalson exclusively told OK!. "There was a buzz out there [about her return], but there was also a buzz out there about mine."
"I thought my phone's gonna ring next," said Gunvalson, who was let go in 2020. "Then I asked her, if she was asked for a friend or full-time role and she goes, 'They want me back full time.' I thought, 'Okay, well I have to be happy for it,' she really wants it really bad. She's so good on TV."