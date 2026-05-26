Tara Reid Looks Frail in Shocking Red Carpet Appearance at Cannes Film Festival 6 Months After Alleged Hospitalization: Photos

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1990s film icon Tara Reid made an unexpected return to the spotlight at the Cannes Film Festival after her alleged hospitalization. The Sharknado alum, 50, looked frail in an asymmetrical black gown with a voluminous white floral embellishment on her shoulder at a screening of Histoires De La Nuit on Friday, May 22. Reid swept her hair into a sleek high bun, accessorizing with a green and blue jewel necklace and emerald earrings.

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Source: MEGA Tara Reid rose to fame for her iconic 1990s movies.

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A few days later, the blonde beauty got glam in a plunging, sheer gown with billowy sleeves and a thick silver belt at the amfAR Gala, which took place at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France. She styled her locks in a high ponytail and opted for bright pink lipstick as she posed alongside friend Tina Win and publicist Jane Owen. “Had the best time at @festivaldecannes with my good friend @thetinawin and thank you to my amazing publicist @janeowenpr for taking such great care of us!! Thank you for everything!! 🫶💜💫 Photo credit @iamrichroyal Dress by @lethanhhoa_official Styled by @sgshannagall,” Reid captioned an Instagram post with the ladies.

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Source: MEGA Tara Reid claimed last year she was drugged at a bar.

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The 50-year-old has had a packed schedule during her time in Cannes. On May 20, she visited Hermès Cannes with Michael Coste and gushed over her experience. “Had such a lovely visit today at the Hermès Cannes💋🔥. @michaelcostefr ❤️ made the meeting so warm and memorable — we were so happy to stop by and spend time with him. Looking forward to come to Paris🫶,” Reid wrote on Instagram.

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Source: MEGA Police could not confirm Tara Reid's claims she was drugged.

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On May 17, she went full glam for a Messika event in Cannes. The Big Lebowski star turned heads in a low-cut, silver and blue beaded gown with a fluffy tulle skirt and silver drop earrings. “So happy to participate in @messika event yesterday! Very cool ❤️ thank you very much @artparfumsmilano #messikacannes #messika #messikajewelry,” she captioned an Instagram post recapping the event.

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Source: MEGA Tara Reid attended the Cannes Film Festival.

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Reid’s Cannes Film Festival appearances come nearly six months after she claimed she was drugged at a hotel bar in Chicago and allegedly hospitalized afterward. “Tara Reid is trying to file a police report after an incident in which she believes her drink was tampered with. She is cooperating fully with the investigation,” a rep for the actress told Us Weekly in a November 2025 statement. “Tara is recovering and asks for privacy during this traumatic time.”

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Source: MEGA Tara Reid was all smiles in a series of Instagram posts from her events in France.