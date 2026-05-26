or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Tara Reid
OK LogoPHOTOS

Tara Reid Looks Frail in Shocking Red Carpet Appearance at Cannes Film Festival 6 Months After Alleged Hospitalization: Photos

Photo of Tara Reid
Source: MEGA

Tara Reid looked unrecognizable on the red carpet at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 26 2026, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

1990s film icon Tara Reid made an unexpected return to the spotlight at the Cannes Film Festival after her alleged hospitalization.

The Sharknado alum, 50, looked frail in an asymmetrical black gown with a voluminous white floral embellishment on her shoulder at a screening of Histoires De La Nuit on Friday, May 22.

Reid swept her hair into a sleek high bun, accessorizing with a green and blue jewel necklace and emerald earrings.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Tara Reid rose to fame for her iconic 1990s movies.
Source: MEGA

Tara Reid rose to fame for her iconic 1990s movies.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A few days later, the blonde beauty got glam in a plunging, sheer gown with billowy sleeves and a thick silver belt at the amfAR Gala, which took place at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France. She styled her locks in a high ponytail and opted for bright pink lipstick as she posed alongside friend Tina Win and publicist Jane Owen.

“Had the best time at @festivaldecannes with my good friend @thetinawin and thank you to my amazing publicist @janeowenpr for taking such great care of us!! Thank you for everything!! 🫶💜💫 Photo credit @iamrichroyal Dress by @lethanhhoa_official Styled by @sgshannagall,” Reid captioned an Instagram post with the ladies.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Tara Reid claimed last year she was drugged at a bar.
Source: MEGA

Tara Reid claimed last year she was drugged at a bar.

Article continues below advertisement

The 50-year-old has had a packed schedule during her time in Cannes. On May 20, she visited Hermès Cannes with Michael Coste and gushed over her experience.

“Had such a lovely visit today at the Hermès Cannes💋🔥. @michaelcostefr ❤️ made the meeting so warm and memorable — we were so happy to stop by and spend time with him. Looking forward to come to Paris🫶,” Reid wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Police could not confirm Tara Reid's claims she was drugged.
Source: MEGA

Police could not confirm Tara Reid's claims she was drugged.

MORE ON:
Tara Reid

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

On May 17, she went full glam for a Messika event in Cannes. The Big Lebowski star turned heads in a low-cut, silver and blue beaded gown with a fluffy tulle skirt and silver drop earrings.

“So happy to participate in @messika event yesterday! Very cool ❤️ thank you very much @artparfumsmilano #messikacannes #messika #messikajewelry,” she captioned an Instagram post recapping the event.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Tara Reid attended the Cannes Film Festival.
Source: MEGA

Tara Reid attended the Cannes Film Festival.

Article continues below advertisement

Reid’s Cannes Film Festival appearances come nearly six months after she claimed she was drugged at a hotel bar in Chicago and allegedly hospitalized afterward.

“Tara Reid is trying to file a police report after an incident in which she believes her drink was tampered with. She is cooperating fully with the investigation,” a rep for the actress told Us Weekly in a November 2025 statement. “Tara is recovering and asks for privacy during this traumatic time.”

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Tara Reid was all smiles in a series of Instagram posts from her events in France.
Source: MEGA

Tara Reid was all smiles in a series of Instagram posts from her events in France.

However, last December, police said they couldn’t confirm her claims.

“After receiving the report alleging her drink being tampered with, Rosemont detectives reviewed surveillance from the hotel which includes video at the hotel bar,” authorities told Us in December 2025. “In addition, multiple interviews have been conducted. While video surveillance showed Tara Reid at the hotel bar, at no time did [the] video show anyone tampering with or adding something to her drink. We can confirm that a bartender covered her drink when she left the bar which is standard practice for bartenders to do.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.