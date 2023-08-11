HGTV's Tarek El Moussa Labeled 'Deceptive' by Tenant Who Is Forced to Move Due to Star's Luxury Apartment Project
Tarek El Moussa's new project may have some roadblocks.
In an interview published on Thursday, August 10, the HGTV star was slammed by a current tenant on the property he plans to demolish in order to build his newest project.
Tenant Clare Letmon called out the real estate investment guru for his statement regarding the NoHo 138 luxury apartment development, which he uploaded on Friday, August 4. Letmon claimed the message was "deceptive."
The organizer of the Hartsook Street bungalows also described how the situation has affected herself and other tenants' lives.
"He basically called us liars," Letmon added about El Moussa's Instagram statement, where he alleged he'd been "dragged for false accusations and misconceptions."
The Flipping El Moussas star argued he was not personally evicting any of the Hartsook Street bungalows residents — instead, the landlord, Arthur Aslanian — who is currently in federal prison for arson, conspiracy and murder-for-hire plots — is the one who gave the eviction notices.
Letmon also divulged that El Moussa has not had any direct contact with the current residents since July 14, despite their many requests that he personally meet the impacted parties. El Moussa's rep said partners of the project reached out to the residents' lawyer back in March.
The reality TV star has also apparently blocked the Hartsook Tenants Association on social media and will not respond to their emails. However, a rep of El Moussa's confirmed they have contacted the residents' lawyer to set up a meeting as soon as possible. Letmon confirmed this communication.
She explained the entire situation has been "super triggering to tenants," who now must find new homes before the project is set to start in 2024.
Prior to El Moussa's development, the current landlord traumatized the residents with arson on the property that left noticeable damage. The home improvement guru then posted a promotional video for his project right in front of the scene of the crime.
"When you post videos standing in front of the arson damage, talking about the biggest flip of your life and this opportunity to make so much money, you're exploiting the crimes that the landlord committed against the people who used to live here and you're doing it with a smile on your face," Letmon explained of El Moussa's post.
