The Kid LAROI Ditches Almost $135 Bill at Missouri Pub After His Concert Despite $8 Million Net Worth
The Kid LAROI has been accused of dining and dashing at Dublin’s Pass Irish Pub & Restaurant in Missouri on Tuesday, May 2.
Restaurant manager Autumn Gray was filled with rage after the Australian Rapper reportedly left a triple-digit bill for the server to deal with just hours after he performed at the Great Southern Bank Arena.
The Kid LAROI — whose fame skyrocketed when he collaborated with Justin Bieber for the catchy song “Stay” — arrived at the dining establishment with a group of friends and was guided to his table inside a private room, Gray explained to a news publication.
The 19-year-old was said to have been friendly to staffers and other guests enjoying a late-night meal, as he even posed for photos with excited fans.
The hefty check came out to $133.58 after it was stacked with two cheeseburgers, chicken wings, three orders of Mac and cheese and two brownies.
Kid LAROI and his pals took multiple smoke breaks throughout their meal, however, the group of friends kept assuring their server that they would be right back.
At one point, the server reportedly returned to clear off some empty plates and check on the “Love Again” singer and his buddies only to find a deserted table — with Kid LAROI nowhere to be found.
The server soon realized the group had allegedly dined and dashed, although Gray did mentioned it could have been a careless mistake.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Gray advocated for her employees, noting servers earn a majority of their earnings through tips and that it is unfortunate one of her staffers was left essentially catering to Kid LAROI and his friends for free.
The restaurant manager said she tried to contact the “WITHOUT YOU” vocalist, but has yet to receive a response.
After news broke of the alleged incident, social media users shared their reactions regarding the rapper's decision to ditch his bill.
"Hopefully he does the right thing! That’s messed up," one person tweeted, as another added, "The Kid LAROI diner dashing is sooo lame. That’s some loser s***."
"Seriously? What a total pos," a third expressed while sharing a screenshot from Celebrity Net Worth that showed the rapper's is an estimated $8 million.
TMZ spoke to the restaurant manager about Kid LAROI dine and dashing.