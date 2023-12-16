'There Are Fears': Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Busy Schedules Could Cause Issues for New Couple
Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce "End Game," or will their busy schedules ruin their "Love Story?"
As the lovebirds' relationship continues to take the world by storm, many wonder how the pair will balance their work and personal lives when the pop star resumes the international leg of The Eras Tour next year, as Kelce won't finish football until sometime between January and February, pending a playoff spot and potential Super Bowl appearance.
"There are fears that they won’t survive the separation," a source recently spilled to a news publication.
However, Swift and Kelce have seemed to make it work thus far.
When she's not on the stage performing a sold out show for her ongoing Eras Tour, Swift has used her private jet to hop around the United States, cheering on Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs at both home and away games throughout the season.
Kelce has put in effort to support his girlfriend too, as he used his NFL bye week to fly to Argentina for Swift's show last month.
"They definitely seem committed to each other but Taylor always seems committed to whoever she’s dating," the insider noted, clarifying, "this time could be different, though. She lights up every time she sees Travis. She may finally have found 'the one.'"
Despite what skeptics might have to say, Kelce and Swift seem head over heels and have truly been each other's biggest fans since revealing their relationship to the public back in September.
The celebrity couple hasn't been afraid to showcase their relationship in the slightest, as they packed on the PDA at various different occasions within the past few months.
- Taylor Swift 'Sees Long-Term Potential' With Boyfriend Travis Kelce: 'They Have the Next Few Months Completely Laid Out'
- Travis Kelce Already 'Telling Certain Friends That Taylor Swift Could Be the One,' Source Claims
- Travis Kelce 'Understands the Territory' Dating Taylor Swift Comes With, Source Says: 'This Is the Real Deal'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Most recently, Swift and Kelce locked lips at Miracle on Main Street Christmas bar in Kansas City, Mo., during a post-game party after the Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 10.
This wasn't the first time fans were able to see the "All Too Well" singer kiss the tight end on the lips either, as Swift ran to Kelce and planted a smooch on his mouth at the end of the Argentina show he attended.
Swift made her boyfriend feel extra special at the concert, which he watched from a VIP tent alongside the blonde beauty's father, Scott Swift.
While performing her final song for the night, "Karma," the award-winning artist switched up the lyrics to make them personalized to her new relationship.
Instead of singing, "karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me," Swift belted, "karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me," causing Kelce to cover his flushed face in shock and amusement.
Life & Style spoke to a source about Swift and Kelce's busy schedules.