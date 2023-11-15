Taylor Swift's Dad Is a 'Huge Football Guy,' Travis Kelce Reveals: 'I Might Have Persuaded Him to Be a Chiefs Fan'
It looks like Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, and her new boyfriend, Travis Kelce, have something to bond over!
“He’s a huge football guy,” the football star told his brother, Jason Kelce, on the Wednesday, November 15, episode of their "New Heights" podcast. “He played college ball, I believe a year at Hawaii and then a year or two, I forget how long, at Delaware. I believe he was a line-backer turned center.”
“I might have persuaded him [to be a Kansas City Chiefs fan] at dinner the night before when I met him,” the athlete, 34, continued.
“No, did you?” Jason asked, to which Travis replied, “Maybe, who knows.”
Travis, who recently made headlines for flying to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to watch the singer's show for just one night, also dished about his dinner with Scott and Taylor, 33, on Saturday, November 11.
“We got some good food, man. Had some empanadas and steak. They’re big on steak and all the different cuts of meat, yeah,” he said. “We got some good steak down there, man.”
Travis added, “It was the first night I was there— really the only night we had a chance to go to dinner. [It] was the night the show got postponed so we didn’t just want to go and have a blast throughout the city like we didn’t care about the show. So we made sure we stayed in the hotel and kind of kept to ourselves.”
Travis also caught a lot of slack for missing Scott's cue while watching the show together.
“Scott’s over here looking for a high-five,” Jason said, to which Travis added, “Mr. Swift, I apologize big guy.”
“Aw man, I missed that. I never miss a high-five, too. Big high-five guy. It’s the most electric thing you can do at an event, and so, sorry Mr. Swift,” Travis added.
Elsewhere in the conversation, Travis admitted how he felt about the Grammy winner changing the lyrics of "Karma" from, “Karma is the guy on the screen” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.”
“I had no clue, well I might have had a little bit of a clue. Definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth [it] still shocked me,” he said. ” I was like, ‘Oh s---. She really just said that.'”
“I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires. The show was even more electric, knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy it for and Taylor absolutely ripped it,” he continued. “She killed it and it looked like she was having some fun up there.”