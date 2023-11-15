Taylor Swift's Dad Is a 'Huge Football Guy,' Travis Kelce Reveals: 'I Might Have Persuaded Him to Be a Chiefs Fan'

It looks like Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, and her new boyfriend, Travis Kelce, have something to bond over!

“He’s a huge football guy,” the football star told his brother, Jason Kelce, on the Wednesday, November 15, episode of their "New Heights" podcast. “He played college ball, I believe a year at Hawaii and then a year or two, I forget how long, at Delaware. I believe he was a line-backer turned center.”