Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Dad Chat at Athlete's Most Recent Game as Stars' Romance Gets Serious

"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," he quipped. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light."

"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for d--- sure," the NFL star added. "And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end. Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."