Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Dad Chat at Athlete's Most Recent Game as Stars' Romance Gets Serious
Does she have the seal of approval?
As Taylor Swift watched beau Travis Kelce pay at the Kansas City Chiefs' game on Thursday, October 12, the singer also took a moment to talk to his dad, Ed Kelce.
In footage from the Amazon Prime broadcast, the duo was seen chatting for several seconds in between plays, with their conversation seeming to end in a smile and a chuckle.
The "Karma" crooner also spoke with the athlete's mom, Donna Kelce, even whispering something into the matriarch's ear that made them both erupt into laughter.
This was the third time Taylor has attended one of Travis' five games this NFL season. For the most recent match, the superstar donned a black corset top under a vintage KC Chiefs jacket, a black skirt and black heeled booties.
The blonde beauty had her locks styled in a ponytail, and she added a touch of glam with red lipstick and plenty of silver jewelry.
Taylor's appearance came one day after she came out for the Los Angeles premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, though the football player didn't attend. However, they did secretly get together to celebrate his October 5 birthday, as OK! reported.
The pair appear to be striking a good balance of keeping things private and public, as Travis, 34, briefly touched on her coming out to his September 24 game during an episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.
"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," he quipped. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light."
"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for d--- sure," the NFL star added. "And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end. Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."
An insider noted that Taylor adores the fact that the athlete isn't "intimidated by her fame."
The Valentine's Day actress was also "surprisingly attracted to Travis’ all-American jock vibe. She likes everything about him: his swagger, his sense of humor, his taste in clothes and music," another insider spilled.
"Yes, it’s way too soon, but Taylor thinks Travis could finally be The One," the source gushed. "He checks all the boxes, plus ones she didn’t even know she had. He’s the whole package for her, and she’s 100 percent in it."