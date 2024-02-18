Taylor Swift Gets 'Some Pleasure Out of Making These Guys Squirm' as New Album to Focus on Relationship With Ex Joe Alwyn
Is everyone ready for Joe Alwyn to likely be put on blast?
According to a source, Taylor Swift was not afraid to take a jab at her ex of six years in her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.
While in past projects Joe Jonas and Jake Gyllenhaal have been on the chopping block, the British actor, whom she dated from 2016-2023, will now supposedly face the music.
“She’s merely expressing herself,” the insider said of the new record, which is set to feature songs titled, “So Long, London,” “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys” and “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can).”
“But she’d be lying if she said she didn’t get some pleasure out of making these guys squirm,” the insider noted of the 34-year-old.
“Taylor realizes she stayed with Joe way past the expiration date,” the source claimed. “She changed for him, but he wouldn’t change for her.”
Of course, fans also speculated some songs may be about Swift’s new boyfriend, Travis Kelce, with many pointing out how the track “loml” could be inspired by the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.
As OK! previously reported, shortly after the pop star announced her new project at the Grammys on February 4, fans immediately began speculating the album would include diss tracks about Alwyn based on the name of the record.
Swift's album title may also be a nod to Alwyn, as in 2022, he revealed his pals — including Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott — have a group chat named "The Tortured Man Club."
"[Scott is] just on it every day. He’s just on it by himself," Mescal said in the Variety interview, while Alwyn joked: "Just messaging himself good mornings."
- Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Thinks It's 'Shady' If 'The Tortured Poets Department' Is a 'Diss Album': Source
- Does Taylor Swift's New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department' Shade Ex Joe Alwyn? Actor Has Group Chat Named 'The Tortured Man Club'
- Taylor Swift Fans Warn Joe Alwyn to 'Be Careful' as Singer Admits She Never 'Needed' to Write an Album 'More' Than 'Tortured Poets Department'
In response to the album announcement, The Conversation With Friends actor did not address the possible drama himself, however, a confidante shared his supposed reaction.
"Joe has not said one word about Taylor or their breakup and has been completely respectful of her," the insider explained. "It's undeniable that the name of her upcoming album is in reference to Joe's WhatsApp group chat."
"Taylor knocked him for the name of this when they were together. She didn't want people to think that it had anything to do with her, so when he spoke out about it, she was, of course, bothered," they added.
The source noted: "Joe has no reason to believe yet that she is going to diss him or their relationship. She writes about her past using code and points of reference. It may just be that she is reflecting on their time together and he is hoping it is nothing more."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"If it is a diss album, that is shady," the insider continued. "He helped her with song writing on her past album so it will really come as a shock to him if she talks about their breakup, as it is something he has not spoken of at all. Regardless of what she does, he will still not respond because he has removed himself from her narrative and is very glad, he did."
Star reported on how Swift supposedly feels about writing songs about her exes.