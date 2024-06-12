Taylor Swift Dissed for 'Still Hanging Out' With Pal Jack Antonoff's Ex Lena Dunham in London
Fans think Taylor Swift should say, "So Long, Lena!"
The pop sensation was dissed for spending time with Lena Dunham after the duo was spotted with a group of friends in London on Tuesday, June 11.
Social media users were surprised to see the viral photos of the pair together, as Dunham is the ex of Swift's pal Jack Antonoff. Plus, the actress has been accused of making racist remarks in the past.
“Ew, why is Lena Denham there?” one person penned, while another added, “Why is she still hanging out with Lena?”
“She needs to let Lena go,” a third noted, while a fourth wondered, “Why is Lena Dunham there, isn’t she Jack’s ex? “
The Girls star and the music producer dated from 2012-2018. Antonoff has since married actress Margaret Qualley and worked with Swift on seven of her albums.
In addition to spending the night out in Notting Hill with Dunham, Swift was joined by Kate Moss, Stella McCartney, Andrew Scott, Phoebe Waller Bridge and Cara Delevingne.
The blonde beauty, who has been traveling Europe performing her Eras Tour since May, donned a black corset, black pants and a gray overcoat for the outing, while Dunham wore a brown dress and black jacket.
Swift was last performing over the weekend in Edinburgh, Scotland, and will pick up with her shows in Liverpool, England, on Thursday, June 13.
As OK! previously reported, during one of her Scottish concerts, Swift made sure to look out for a fan who was in distress.
In a viral video from Friday, June 7, the 34-year-old stopped singing for the entire stadium to ensure one individual got help.
The footage showed Swift as she began “Would've, Could've, Should've” for the 70,000-person venue before she noticed one person needed assistance.
"I need help right in front of me, right in front of me, please," she said. "She's right in front of me, just gonna keep playing until we notice where it is, right, right there."
Continuing to direct the venue’s security, she added while strumming her guitar, "I'm just gonna keep playing 'til somebody helps them, then I'm going to keep singing the song. I don't think anybody's seen them yet and they're gonna, because we're not gonna keep singing, we're just gonna keep talking about the people that need help in front of me. Just let me know when — I can do this all night!”
Finally, the fan got help, to which Swift told the crowd, "OK, you're good? AWESOME!" before proceeding to sing the rest of the tune.
