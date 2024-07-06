'I Love Their Love': Taylor Swift Fans Gush Over Adorable Clip of Travis Kelce Kissing Pop Star on the Forehead After Amsterdam Concert — Watch
Travis Kelce is Taylor Swift’s biggest hype man!
After the pop sensation, 34, performed her second concert in Amsterdam on Friday, July 5, the singer stepped out backstage alongside her beau, also 34, and the duo had an adorable moment together.
In a viral clip, the Kansas City Chiefs star had his arm around his girlfriend before he started waving his arms up to get the crowd cheering. After getting the audience to go wild for Swift, the football star pulled the “Dress” artist into him and gave her a kiss on the forehead.
In response to the video, fans couldn’t help but gush over the sweet interaction between the celebs, who started dating publicly in September 2023.
“THE HYPE MAN, THE HEAD KISS. Travis and Taylor tonight, Amsterdam N2,” one user penned along with the footage, to which another person replied, “Not me when I catch myself smiling at my phone like a crazy person!!!”
“I love their love,” a third individual raved, while a fourth added, “They make me so happy whenever I see them happy together.”
“End. game. all. over. it.,” one more fan wrote.
As OK! previously reported, the clip came after Swift brought Kelce up onstage at her London concert in Wembley Stadium.
On the Wednesday, July 3, episode of his "New Heights" podcast, Kelce admitted it was his idea to get on stage.
During Kelce’s cameo, the athlete joined two of her dancers in a suit and top hat for the bit that occurs before the Grammy winner performs "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."
At the end of the prior song, Swift fell to the floor and had to be lifted back up — so Kelce stepped in and scooped up his lover.
"Listen, the one thing I told myself is, ‘Do not drop the baby. Do not drop Taylor on your way over [to] this d--- couch,'” the actor told his brother and co-host Jason Kelce. "The golden rule was, ‘Do not drop Taylor. Get her to the couch safely.'"
"It was a blast, I had so much fun. It was an honor being on stage, obviously, with Taylor, but even Kam and Jan, knowing Kam’s brother Kalen Saunders, we played together in KC, won two Super Bowls together. … [He’s] one of my all-time favorite teammates, so to be able to rock the field with him and now rock the stage with his brother, you already know … it was an absolute blast," Travis gushed.
The star then explained how he originally proposed to ride one of the bicycles around during the 1989 set, to which the blonde beauty responded to him, "‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’ I was like, ‘What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me?'"