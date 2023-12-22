OK Magazine
Travis Kelce Is 'Lucky to Be' With 'Great' Taylor Swift, Says Pal Patrick Mahomes: 'She's Top Tier'

Dec. 22 2023, Published 12:36 p.m. ET

Patrick Mahomes is all for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's new romance!

In a preview clip for CBS Morning star Nate Burleson's upcoming interview with the football star, 28, the two discussed his first reaction to his pal dating the pop star, 34.

“At first, I felt like everybody kind of stayed away, just let him do what he was doing. And then he started bringing Taylor around,” Mahomes said in the clip, shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, December 22. “He realized how cool of a person she was — and she is. So for us, there was a couple jokes here and there at the beginning, but now she’s Kingdom now. She’s apart of the team. It's cool that she's embraced Brittany, and that's cool as well."

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes share two children.

The athlete, who is married to Brittany Mahomes, gushed about how the "Cruel Summer" songstress and his wife have quickly bonded.

“For me, it’s Travis man, and he’s lucky to be with a great girl and a great woman,” Patrick stated. “It’s been cool to interact with her and see, because she’s top tier at her profession, and see how she drives and she becomes that. It’s really cool to hear about and to see. And now I have a first-hand look at that through Brittany and Travis’ eyes. It is really cool and I’m glad that she’s the person that she is. That’s why I think her and Travis match so well.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were first spotted in September.

This is hardly the first time Patrick has admitted he's a fan of the singer.

“She’s really cool, good people,” the Super Bowl winner said at a press conference in September. “But like Trav said, man, I’m going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving."

The two made headlines for their romance in September, but the blonde beauty clarified the timeline during an interview with Time magazine.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as h---,” the Grammy winner shared. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes play on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, it seems like the pair will go the distance as their relationship intensifies. "Travis and Taylor have been taking things day by day because his schedule is dependent on the season, but the plan is always to see each other as much as they can," an insider dished.

Patrick Mahomes gushed about Taylor Swift in a recent interview.

"Taylor’s relationship with Travis is like nothing she’s ever experienced before," another source added. "They got serious fairly quickly and she was proud to show off their relationship from the jump."

