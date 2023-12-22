Travis Kelce Will Join Taylor Swift on Tour Once 'Football Season Is Over,' Spills Insider: 'Their Love Is the Real Deal'

While they both have "incredibly busy schedules," the source said they make "as much time for each other as possible."

"When they can’t physically be together, they are constantly texting, calling and FaceTiming," the insider added.

"Travis and Taylor have been taking things day by day because his schedule is dependent on the season, but the plan is always to see each other as much as they can," a second insider noted of the relationship, which began over the summer.