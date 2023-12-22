OK Magazine
Travis Kelce Will Join Taylor Swift on Tour Once 'Football Season Is Over,' Spills Insider: 'Their Love Is the Real Deal'

travis kelce join taylor swift tour football season over
Source: mega
Dec. 22 2023

Taylor Swift and her lover are in it for the long haul!

Though the singer's romance with Travis Kelce is still somewhat new, an insider said "they've had plenty of really deep conversations about their future together."

taylor travis
Source: @PERFECTLYFINE89/X

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce packed on the PDA while out in Missouri earlier this month.

While they both have "incredibly busy schedules," the source said they make "as much time for each other as possible."

"When they can’t physically be together, they are constantly texting, calling and FaceTiming," the insider added.

"Travis and Taylor have been taking things day by day because his schedule is dependent on the season, but the plan is always to see each other as much as they can," a second insider noted of the relationship, which began over the summer.

travis kelce join taylor swift tour football season over
Source: mega

Swift's tour consists of 151 shows.

While the athlete, 34, could be consumed with football until February pending playoff results, the Grammy winner, also 34, kicks off the 2024 international leg of The Eras Tour in early February in Japan.

Swift will be performing throughout the entire year, so "when the football season is over, Travis plans to go out and meet Taylor on tour as much as he can," the insider spilled.

travis kelce join taylor swift tour football season over
Source: mega

In November, Kelce flew to Argentina to see Swift perform.

"Taylor’s relationship with Travis is like nothing she’s ever experienced before," the first insider added. "They got serious fairly quickly and she was proud to show off their relationship from the jump."

The blonde beauty said as much in her TIME Person of the Year interview.

Travis Kelce
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," she explained of attending his NFL games and the tight end going to her concerts. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

The superstar also acknowledged some football fans' backlash that she's being shown on the screen to much as she cheers on her man.

travis kelce join taylor swift tour football season over
Source: mega

The pair began dating over the summer.

"There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the-camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis," explained the "Karma" crooner. "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

"Football is awesome, it turns out," Swift noted. "I’ve been missing out my whole life."

