'WTF Just Happened': Travis Scott Slammed After Rapper Cancels Chicago Concert Just 2 Hours Before Showtime

By:

Dec. 16 2023, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

Why did Travis Scott cancel his concert?

On Friday, December 15, just two hours before the event at the United Center in Chicago, where Scott’s Utopia – Circus Maximus tour show was scheduled to take place, the venue announced that it would be postponed without giving any explanation.

travis scott
Travis Scott canceled his Chicago show.

“Travis Scott's show at United Center scheduled for tonight has been postponed. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be posted here and emailed to ticket holders directly when available,” they posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In response to the last-minute cancelation, fans fumed at the rapper for the large inconvenience.

“You did Chicago so dirty bro I was so ready for tonight man why didn’t you give an earlier notice?” one person penned on social media, while a second noted in disappointment, “Just drove 3 hours for nothing.”

“Bro WTF just happened,” a third penned with anger, as a fourth pleaded, “We should be having an explanation. This is very unfair to many people, 2 hours before the concert is not okay we should have an explanation.”

kylie trav
Travis Scott previously dated Kylie Jenner.

Others were pissed at the fact the venue was not issuing refunds to ticket holders.

“What about the people who flew here?? we can’t just come up again for the ‘new date,’” one user asked, while another ranted, “Too late to get a refund for hotel, took time off work, boarded my dogs and drove 4 hours for this??WTF?!? Who even knows when the postponed show will be. Someone is getting an interest free loan with the money spent on tickets until then.”

As OK! previously reported, Scott last made headlines when he finally discussed the tragic deaths of the 10 concertgoers, who passed at his 2021 show.

"I mean I was just overly devastated, you know," he said of the incident, where the individuals died due to intense crowd crush in Houston, Texas.

kylie trav
Travis Scott shares two children with Travis Scott.

"I always think about it. Those fans were like my family," the 32-year-old shared. "You know, I love my fans to the utmost."

"It has its moments where it gets rough," the father-of-two added. "You just feel for those people. And their families."

travis scott
Travis Scott has been nominated for a Grammy 10 times.

He revealed some of his newer tracks were inspired by the devastating event.

“It just came out when I was writing. Like I said, it was a real moment," he explained.

Source: OK!

He expanded by noting his music is about "the things I deal with on a day-to-day basis and the fact of how it could be misunderstood and the struggles of life and all aspects of life. The constant weight that’s put on. That you carry, you know. And just a vision through my eyes."

