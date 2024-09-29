Taylor Swift Is 'Making a Conscious Effort to Go With the Flow' After Constantly 'Micromanaging Her Image': Source
Taylor Swift needs to calm down!
According to a source, the pop princess, 34, has been trying to focus less on what the world thinks about her relationship with NFL hunk Travis Kelce, also 34.
“Taylor’s really making a conscious effort to go with the flow a lot more now and let her hair down,” the insider said of the “Cruel Summer” singer's new strategy.
“When they first got together, she was a lot more focused on the timing of everything, when they’d have their first public date, their first public kiss, what their PR messaging would be. That’s her style, she micromanages her image and always has,” they explained.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the Eras Tour performer shocked the world after they stepped out publicly for the first time as a couple in September 2023. One year later, the pair is still inseparable, as they've have been spotted together all over the globe.
“At this point, she just wants to take the shackles off and let people judge them based on what comes naturally,” the insider revealed. “You can see the change just based on what she wore to the game.”
Swift was recently spotted at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on her beau at his September 15 game. The star, who has stepped out in some incredible game-day outfits, donned an oversized Chiefs T-shirt for the occasion.
“In the past, she felt like she had to dress like the perfect NFL girlfriend and to her that meant head-to-toe team gear. This time, she wore what she felt s--- in, she didn’t wear fan merch or team colors,” the source said of Swift’s appearance at the September 5 match, where she wore a matching denim set.
Despite the fact the duo “used to hide out at home a lot because Taylor was afraid they might make a public misstep and get torn to shreds,” the confidante noted, “she’s determined to stop overthinking things.”
It seems Swift has already started her new strategy, as they were spotted in the Big Apple earlier this month.
- Travis Kelce Makes Taylor Swift 'Feel Secure' in Their Relationship: 'She Can Be Away and Not Worry'
- Taylor Swift Feels 'More Free' With Travis Kelce After Her Ex Joe Alwyn Kept Their Relationship Under Wraps
- Travis Kelce Is 'Different' From Anybody Taylor Swift Has 'Dated Before': 'She Is Falling for Him'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“That’s why they just popped up at a pizza place in New York, Travis wanted pizza and he wanted to hang with normal people like he always used to,” the source said of their outing at Brooklyn hotspot Lucali. “And it turned out to be a great night, everyone was respectful and after the initial excitement they just blended in with the crowd and had a great time.”
Now that Swift has been able to let her guard down, the insider insisted she'll continue to let loose going forward.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“[We’re] going to see more of that as time goes on, with the two of them doing a lot more spontaneous things,” they stated.
The insider added that the iconic couple changed their ways “because they want to, rather than it all having to be prearranged and micromanaged.”
Life & Style reported on Swift's strategy to stop micromanaging.