Has Taylor Swift Ever Attended the Met Gala? A Look Back at Her Red Carpet Moments

In 2008, then-18-year-old Taylor Swift glittered in gold at her Met Gala debut, arriving in a floor-length Badgley Mischka ombré gown that matched the theme, "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy." She completed the look with a gold clutch.

Six months after her red carpet appearance, she released her Fearless album, which featured a cover in the same golden tone as her ensemble.