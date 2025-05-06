or
Article continues below advertisement
Has Taylor Swift Ever Attended the Met Gala? A Look Back at Her Red Carpet Moments

Taylor Swift has not graced the Met Gala red carpet since 2016.

By:

May 5 2025, Published 9:27 p.m. ET

2008

Rumors swirled that Taylor Swift would attend the 2025 Met Gala.

In 2008, then-18-year-old Taylor Swift glittered in gold at her Met Gala debut, arriving in a floor-length Badgley Mischka ombré gown that matched the theme, "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy." She completed the look with a gold clutch.

Six months after her red carpet appearance, she released her Fearless album, which featured a cover in the same golden tone as her ensemble.

2010

Fans speculated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would make their red carpet debut at the 2025 Met Gala.

The "Love Story" hitmaker transformed into a real-life princess, aligning with the 2010 Met Gala theme, "American Woman: Fashioning A National Identity." For her second appearance at the event, she donned a white Ralph Lauren gown with a ruffled, off-the-shoulder design and a classic V-neckline.

2011

Multiple sources confirmed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will skip the May 5 event.

For the 2011 Met Gala theme "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty," Swift oozed sophistication in a dramatic one-shoulder J. Mendel gown with an asymmetrical design and a layered train.

2013

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly focusing on their 'private time out of the spotlight.'

Swift opted for a dark-colored ensemble for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the 2013 Met Gala.

At the time, the "Look What You Made Me Do" songstress flaunted her dramatic smokey eye makeup that harmonized with her stunning black gown with mesh cutouts and embellished collar.

2014

Taylor Swift's name was not included on the official guest list released by the Met prior to the red carpet arrivals.

Swift never goes out of style!

The "I Knew You Were Trouble" singer stole the spotlight in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown at the 2014 Met Gala with its "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" theme. The pink ensemble featured a sweetheart neckline and subtle floral embroidery, highlighting Swift's unmatched beauty.

2016

Taylor Swift's most recent Met Gala appearance was in 2016.

Serving as a co-chair, Swift followed the 2016 Met Gala theme "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" by stepping out in a cut-out silver Louis Vuitton dress that complemented her plum lipstick and black gladiator heels.

Though fans speculated she would finally hit the 2025 Met Gala, the guest list released by the Met prior to the arrivals confirmed the "ME!" hitmaker would not attend the current bash. Meanwhile, a source exclusively told People the Grammy-winning singer and her man Travis Kelce, are taking a break after completing their respective schedules.

"They have been traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it," said the insider. "They are making the most of their time off together. They are hanging out with friends, too. It's a special time for them."

The source added, "[Taylor and Kelce] are very serious and in sync. They value the same things. Right now, the focus is very much on private time out of the spotlight."

