Has Taylor Swift Ever Attended the Met Gala? A Look Back at Her Red Carpet Moments
2008
In 2008, then-18-year-old Taylor Swift glittered in gold at her Met Gala debut, arriving in a floor-length Badgley Mischka ombré gown that matched the theme, "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy." She completed the look with a gold clutch.
Six months after her red carpet appearance, she released her Fearless album, which featured a cover in the same golden tone as her ensemble.
2010
The "Love Story" hitmaker transformed into a real-life princess, aligning with the 2010 Met Gala theme, "American Woman: Fashioning A National Identity." For her second appearance at the event, she donned a white Ralph Lauren gown with a ruffled, off-the-shoulder design and a classic V-neckline.
2011
For the 2011 Met Gala theme "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty," Swift oozed sophistication in a dramatic one-shoulder J. Mendel gown with an asymmetrical design and a layered train.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
2013
Swift opted for a dark-colored ensemble for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the 2013 Met Gala.
At the time, the "Look What You Made Me Do" songstress flaunted her dramatic smokey eye makeup that harmonized with her stunning black gown with mesh cutouts and embellished collar.
2014
Swift never goes out of style!
The "I Knew You Were Trouble" singer stole the spotlight in a custom Oscar de la Renta gown at the 2014 Met Gala with its "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" theme. The pink ensemble featured a sweetheart neckline and subtle floral embroidery, highlighting Swift's unmatched beauty.
2016
Serving as a co-chair, Swift followed the 2016 Met Gala theme "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" by stepping out in a cut-out silver Louis Vuitton dress that complemented her plum lipstick and black gladiator heels.
Though fans speculated she would finally hit the 2025 Met Gala, the guest list released by the Met prior to the arrivals confirmed the "ME!" hitmaker would not attend the current bash. Meanwhile, a source exclusively told People the Grammy-winning singer and her man Travis Kelce, are taking a break after completing their respective schedules.
"They have been traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it," said the insider. "They are making the most of their time off together. They are hanging out with friends, too. It's a special time for them."
The source added, "[Taylor and Kelce] are very serious and in sync. They value the same things. Right now, the focus is very much on private time out of the spotlight."