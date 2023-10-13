Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Officially Dating? Sports Broadcaster Calls Pop Star His 'Girlfriend'
Girlfriend has a nice ring to it! So, are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift official or what?!
While the pop star's appearance at her rumored boyfriend's Kansas City Chiefs game on Thursday night, October 12, had everyone excited, the "Love Story" singer's fans freaked out even more after sports broadcaster Al Michaels seemed to confirm their relationship before the potential pair even had the chance to do so themselves.
Michaels, 78, was commentating for Prime Video's Thursday Night Football production when he fully referred to Swift, 33, as Kelce's "girlfriend."
"Of course, looking on is, at the moment, his good buddy and girlfriend Taylor Swift!" the sports announcer declared during the fourth quarter of the Chiefs home game against the Denver Broncos, as the cameras cut into a split screen of Kelce, 34, on the field and Swift in a private suite — where she spent the night sitting next to the athlete's mother, Donna, and decked out in the team's gear.
As expected, the sound bite of Michaels appearing to be the first to define their relationship immediately went viral on social media, with many fans of both Swift and Kelce eager to know if their romance is the real deal.
"Sooo....is it official or is the commentator just poking fun??" one Swiftie asked on X (formerly named Twitter), while another exclaimed: "IM SMILING FROM EAR TO EAR WTF IS HAPPENING."
Like many viewers at home, one fan was "KICKING AND SCREAMING" from the possible confirmation, as another admitted, "I'M BLUSHING."
Swift's appearance at Arrowhead Stadium marked the Grammy winner's third time attending Kelce's NFL game this year, however, many were quick to notice when she was a no-show at the Chiefs away game against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, October 8.
"In case you’re wondering, seven words I thought would never leave my lips in my career, what are they? Taylor Swift is not at the game," broadcaster Jim Nantz revealed to viewers tuned into NBC for Sunday Night Football. "There are some brokenhearted people I just saw in the stands. She was questionable all week, but it looks like it’s officially inactive for today."
Although their was slight disappointment when Swift opted out of traveling to Minnesota, she's still been at three out of four of her rumored beau's recent football games —which is impressive considering Thursday night's game fell directly between the pop icon's Wednesday night, October 11, red carpet premiere of her Eras Tour movie and the Friday night, October 13, release of the concert film in theaters worldwide.
Despite being a proud and supportive "girlfriend" in the crowd at her potential lover's football game, Kelce didn't stand by Swift's side for their red carpet premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday night — although many fans pointed out he may have been on curfew, per NFL rules for players the day before their game.