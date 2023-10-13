OK Magazine
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Plan to Spend Entire Weekend Together After Pop Star Attends Her Third Football Game

Source: MEGA
Oct. 13 2023, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce both finally found a "Blank Space" in their busy schedules!

The rumored couple is set to spend some quality time together following the pop star's Thursday night, October 12, appearance at the football star's Kansas City Chiefs home game.

Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are rumored to be dating.

Swift and Kelce plan to spend the entire weekend together, as the Chiefs tight end has the remainder of it off and the "Love Story" singer has nothing to do but bask in the success of her Eras Tour movie after the concert film hit theaters worldwide on Friday, October 13, multiple sources familiar with the situation revealed.

Plus, the blonde beauty's next concert date isn't until November 9 in Argentina, so it seems like the perfect opportunity to squeeze in some time with the handsome hunk — though it is unclear if the duo will stay put in Kansas City or jet off to ultimately wherever they want in the world.

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift flew to Kansas City to cheer on the football star at his home game on Thursday night, October 12.

Word about the potential pair's joint weekend plans comes as their rumored romance appears to be getting more serious.

While Swift nor Kelce have definitively confirmed their relationship, sports broadcaster Al Michaels felt confident enough about things when he referred to the "Bad Blood" vocalist as the two-time Super Bowl champion's "girlfriend" during Prime Video's production of Thursday Night Football.

Source: PRIME VIDEO

Broadcaster Al Michaels even referred to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce's 'girlfriend' during the game.

"Of course, looking on is, at the moment, his good buddy and girlfriend Taylor Swift!" Michaels, 78, announced toward the end of the Chiefs home game against the Denver Broncos.

The broadcast then cut into a split screen of Kelce, 34, on the field and Swift in a private suite — where she spent the night sitting next to the athlete's mother, Donna, and even had the chance to chat with his father, Ed.

Swift's multiple appearances at NFL games this season have become an excitement for fans — and Kelce himself.

"He jokes she is his good luck charm," a source confessed prior to Swift's outing at Thursday night's game, as OK! previously reported.

Swift has also had a blast shaking it off at Kelce's games.

Source: PRIME VIDEO

Taylor Swift has been at three of Travis Kelce's games this season.

"Taylor is having the time of her life at these football games cheering on Travis. Her and her friends are fully embracing this era and are having a lot of fun being there. Taylor has worked very hard this last year and It's fun for her to bring all of her friends along, let loose and show support," the insider added.

While Swift and Kelce's weekend plans are up in the air, we're just happy their "Love Story" is still going strong!

Source: OK!

TMZ spoke to sources about Swift and Kelce's weekend plans.

