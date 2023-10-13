Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Plan to Spend Entire Weekend Together After Pop Star Attends Her Third Football Game

Swift and Kelce plan to spend the entire weekend together, as the Chiefs tight end has the remainder of it off and the "Love Story" singer has nothing to do but bask in the success of her Eras Tour movie after the concert film hit theaters worldwide on Friday, October 13, multiple sources familiar with the situation revealed.

Plus, the blonde beauty's next concert date isn't until November 9 in Argentina, so it seems like the perfect opportunity to squeeze in some time with the handsome hunk — though it is unclear if the duo will stay put in Kansas City or jet off to ultimately wherever they want in the world.