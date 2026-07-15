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Travis Kelce Struggling to Keep Wedding Vows to Taylor Swift Just Weeks After MSG Ceremony, Sources Claim

Travis Kelce,Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce may have trouble fulfilling his vows to Taylor Swift.

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July 15 2026, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

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Has Travis Kelce already broken his wedding vows just weeks after his nuptials to Taylor Swift?

Inside sources revealed that Kelce promised Swift he would "always protect" her during his alleged 20-minute vow reading at their Madison Square Garden wedding on July 3.

After their nuptials, the couple allegedly jetted to Montana for a private getaway before supporting Kelce's former teammate at his California wedding.

However, rumors suggested that the couple's private time together has sparked contention between Kelce and Swift's air-tight security detail.

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Is Travis Kelce Clashing With Taylor Swift's Security?

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Travis Kelce,Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce reportedly 'wants to be Taylor Swift's protector.'

"Travis wants to be Taylor’s protector. That’s part of who he is," an inside source revealed to Rob Shutter's Naughty but Nice. "But the security team’s attitude is simple: ‘We’ve been protecting Taylor for years, and nothing changes because she got married.'"

Swift has had several security breaches in the past, from stalking incidents to paparazzi to threats of violence at her concerts. Still, her security teams' experience hasn't stopped Kelce from trying to intervene.

"Travis instinctively steps in, opens a path or tries to guide her through a crowd,” another source alleged. "Within seconds, security takes over. They decide where Taylor goes, who gets close and when it’s safe to move. Travis has had to learn he’s not the one calling those shots.”

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Travis Kelce,Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce is 'slowly realizing' that Taylor Swift's security team will always be in charge.

Insiders claimed that Kelce is "slowly realizing" Swift's longstanding security team will still be in charge, no matter how much he wants to protect his new bride.

"The security team respects Travis, but they’re not rewriting years of procedures,” they said. "Their job is to protect Taylor, and they’re not compromising that for anyone — not even her husband."

Kelce previously opened up about being thrust into Swift's chaotic life of fans, crowds and rampant paparazzi. In June 2025, he revealed the couple was "having fun" with the attention, though he admitted the flashing cameras could quickly become overwhelming.

"The paparazzi, that’s probably the only thing I didn’t really grasp until you’re in it," he said. “That’s probably the craziest part, like I’m just playing golf and all of a sudden in the trees there’s a f------ guy with a camera.”

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Do Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Have a Dog?

Travis Kelce,Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may have adopted a dog almost a year ago.

The paparazzi isn't the only new addition to Swift and Kelce's blended lifestyle.

Swift —a notorious cat lover— and Kelce reportedly adopted a dog that may have already been in their life for several months, Page Six revealed.

Sources said the couple has had the animal for "close to a year" and are "very happy" about their new "shared pet."

Travis Kelce,Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are 'very happy' about their new pet.

The dog, who appears to be a Samoyed breed, was photographed in Palm Beach following the couple out of their private jet on July 12.

Rumors began swirling about their furry friend when leaked images of the bride and groom on their big day appeared to feature them holding the fluffy, white dog.

While she has not commented on her new canine friend, Swift frequently speaks about her three beloved cats: Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button.

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