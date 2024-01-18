Jenelle Evans' Son Jace, 14, 'Wouldn't Talk to Her' at First When She Visited Him in CPS Custody
Jenelle Evans' 14-year-old son, Jace, was taken into CPS custody after multiple runaways and allegations of abuse.
According to a source, the Teen Mom star has been visiting him since December — but the road to healing their strained relationship could prove to be a difficult one.
"At first, Jenelle would visit, and Jace wouldn't talk to her, but he was told that it's important to have a relationship with his mother, so now they talk when she visits," a source dished to a news outlet. "Jenelle has been visiting him fairly regularly, and she even saw him on Christmas."
As OK! previously reported, the young teen ran away from home several times in recent months. However, authorities began investigating his stepfather, David Eason, after Jace allegedly told doctors, law enforcement, Child Protective Services staff and his therapist that the older man attacked him.
David was initially charged with misdemeanor child abuse, but earlier this month, it was confirmed the charge was upgraded to a felony.
"The jurors for the state upon their oath present that on or about the date of offense shown and in the county named above, the defendant named above unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did assault JE (DOB 08/02/2009) and inflict physical injury, bruises about his neck by strangulation, using his hands to squeeze his throat," the court document read.
A court spokesperson explained, "They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior."
"District court hears misdemeanors, traffic and other infractions," the court clerk added. "Whereas felony cases are heard in superior."
David later spoke out against the allegations and denied the rumors there was evidence of Jace's reported abuse captured on a Ring camera.
"I know you’re probably still wearing your Covid mask and waiting for aliens to fall out the sky but I can promise you one thing, THERE IS NO RING CAMERA FOOTAGE!" he wrote on Facebook. "If there was it would just prove my innocence…"
"You can pray for my downfall all you want but you’re only hurting yourself," he continued. "I will always stand strong because I’ve always done what’s right, no matter what you heard. So not only do your words not hurt me but they give me even more encouragement to be the best man I can be for my family!"
The source spoke with The Sun about Jenelle visiting Jace.