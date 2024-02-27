'Terrifying Experience': Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans and Family 'Safe But a Bit Shaken Up' After Attempted Break-In at Her Home
Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans endured quite the scare on Sunday, February 25, as an unknown individual tried to break into her North Carolina home while the reality star was in the house.
Evans called the police, but the suspect had fled by the time they arrived at the scene.
Police revealed an unidentified man tried to make his way into the house via a back door, but once he was unable to do so, he entered her garage and started hurling her personal belongings into the backyard.
None of the family's possessions are believed to be missing.
In the aftermath, the MTV alum, 32, released a statement via her manager.
"With everything going on already this couldn't have happened at a worse time," Evans said. "Me and my children are safe, but a bit shaken up, the local community and police department are doing everything to ensure the capture of this person."
"I'll soon be exposing the details of what exactly happened that night," shared the mom-of-three. "For now, we ask for prayers and privacy until me and my family recover from this terrifying experience. Thank you to everyone who is helping us to catch this perpetrator."
As Evans mentioned, her personal life has hit a series of bumps over the past several months, as her son Jace, 14, repeatedly ran away from home. He was eventually taken into CPS custody while the reality star's husband, David Eason, was charged with child abuse against Jace, whose father is Andrew Lewis.
The charges were then dismissed, as Evans revealed earlier this month.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Jenelle Evans Defends Husband David Eason From 'Smear Campaign' After He's Charged With Child Abuse
- Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans and Husband David Eason 'Order Take-Out All the Time' and Go on 'Pricey Trips' Amid Financial Woes: Source
- 'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Goes Missing for Second Time This Month
However, that did nothing to solve Evans' marital problems, as after Jace returned home from CPS, she allegedly kicked her spouse and his teen daughter Maryssa out of the home.
"David has been staying on Jenelle's boat over the past week, but then on Monday, things began to get heated," a source spilled to a news outlet. "Two days ago, Jenelle started texting Maryssa that since her father was no longer at the house, she could no longer live there, either."
The drama has caused the spouses to rethink their marriage.
"David is supposed to be filing for divorce sometime today," the source added earlier this month. "His plan is to get ahead of Jenelle filing."
The drama also comes amid financials woes, as despite a $46,000 unpaid tax lien, Evans and Eason were allegedly spending frivolously despite little income.
"They order take-out all the time to feed four or five mouths when Maryssa is home. They go on pricey trips with — and without — the kids, and they sink money on their always-breaking, expensive toys, like the boat & their ATV," an insider claimed prior to the divorce rumors. "There is no discernible steady income coming into the house beyond the clickbait Jenelle does, and her OnlyFans account, which she keeps up with sporadically at best."
TMZ reported on the break-in attempt.