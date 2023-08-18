OK Magazine
'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Seen With Estranged Wife Mackenzie Standifer After He Pleaded Guilty to Harassing Her

mackenzie edwards ryan pp
Source: @MACKEDWARDS95/INSTAGRAM
By:

Aug. 18 2023, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

Ryan Edwards' casual meet-up with his estranged wife, Mackenzie Standifer, was a strange sight to see after he pleaded guilty to harassing her and was sentenced to nearly a year in jail.

Edwards was granted furlough to leave jail on Friday, July 14, and admitted into an inpatient rehab program to deal with years-long substance abuse issues, where it seems Standifer paid him a visit.

ryan edards mugshiot mega
Source: mega

Ryan Edwards was arrested in April for a DUI and possession of a controlled substance.

On Wednesday, August 16, the separated spouses were spotted walking around the halfway house and rehab center where Edwards has been living since his release from custody last month, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.

The pair sported smiles and appeared in good spirits while strolling around the neighborhood.

Edwards, 35, wore a black T-shirt with a patriotic Under Armour logo and the word "freedom" written across the front, which he paired with black basketball shorts and running sneakers.

Standifer, 26, donned a white tank top, black leggings, white sneakers and glasses, styling her brunette hair in a sporty pony tail.

mackenzie edwards teen mom instagram
Source: @MACKEDWARDS95/INSTAGRAM

Mackenzie Standifer filed for divorce from Ryan Edwards in February after six years of marriage.

At one point, the duo — who tied the knot in 2017 — sat down next to each other on a curb for what seemed to be a calm conversation, unlike the tumultuous fights the pair have had in the past that caused Edwards to destroy their home while their children were there.

Standifer and Edwards share two children: Son Jagger, 4, and daughter Stella, 3. The mom-of-three additionally shares her eldest son, Hudson, with ex-husband Zachary Stephens.

Edwards is also a father to his ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout's son Bentley, 14.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

Standifer filed for divorce from her estranged husband on Monday, February 28. Edwards was brought into police custody just two days later and charged with stalking, as well as violating a court order of protection.

ryan edwards
Source: @MACKEDWARDS95/INSTAGRAM

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer share two children together and have other kids from previous relationships.

He had previously been arrested in February for harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

On Friday, April 7 Edwards was arrested with a DUI and possession of a controlled substance after he was found "unconscious and unresponsive" in the driver's seat of his running vehicle.

Source: OK!

Us Weekly obtained photos of Edwards and Standifer walking outside of the troubled reality star's rehab center.

