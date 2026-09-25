REALITY TV NEWS 'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Temporarily Loses Custody of Kids He Shares With Ex-Wife Mackenzie After Alleged Relapse Source: @MACKEDWARDS95/INSTAGRAM, @RCEDWARDS85/INSTAGRAM 'Teen Mom' star Ryan Edwards is facing new custody restrictions after his ex-wife accused him of relapsing. Taylor Camp Sept. 25 2026, Updated 4:08 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Ryan Edwards is facing new restrictions when it comes to seeing the two children he shares with ex-wife Mackenzie Edwards. The former Teen Mom star's ex has been granted temporary custody of their kids after she alleged Ryan relapsed into substance abuse.

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Mackenzie Edwards Was Granted Temporary Custody

Source: @MACKEDWARDS95/INSTAGRAM Mackenzie Edwards was granted temporary custody of the two children she shares with Ryan Edwards.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, a Tennessee judge ordered on September 4 that the former couple's two minor children remain in Mackenzie's care. The exes previously reached a custody agreement in August 2025 that gave Mackenzie 225 days per year with the children and Ryan 140 days, including overnight visits. Under the temporary order, Ryan's time with the kids has now been significantly reduced.

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Ryan Edwards Can Only See His Kids Under Supervision

Source: MEGA Ryan Edwards can currently see his children only at his parents' home.

Ryan is permitted to see the children only at the home of his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, with the grandparents supervising the visits. The 38-year-old is also prohibited from driving or otherwise transporting the children. His wife, Amanda Conner, cannot supervise the visits, transport the children or be alone with them, according to the order.

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Mackenzie Edwards Accused Ryan of Relapsing

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Source: @MACKEDWARDS95/INSTAGRAM Mackenzie Edwards alleged Ryan Edwards had relapsed into substance abuse and accused him of using kratom.

The custody change came after Mackenzie filed an emergency petition seeking to modify their existing parenting plan. Her attorneys said she had a "good-faith basis to believe" Ryan had relapsed into substance abuse. Mackenzie specifically alleged her ex had used kratom, which her legal team described in court documents as an herbal substance with "stimulant and opioid-like" effects. The substance is banned in Tennessee.

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Ryan Edwards Was Ordered to Undergo Drug Testing

Source: @MACKEDWARDS95/INSTAGRAM Ryan Edwards was ordered to undergo fingernail drug testing as part of the temporary custody order.

The judge also ordered Ryan to submit to drug testing as the custody dispute continues. According to the court documents, Ryan must have his fingernails clipped at a testing facility, which will be tested for the longest scientifically supported period possible. Mackenzie's legal team said the changes are intended to ensure the children's safety while still allowing them to maintain a relationship with their paternal grandparents.

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Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards Divorced in 2025

Source: @MACKEDWARDS95/INSTAGRAM, @RCEDWARDS85/INSTAGRAM Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards finalized their divorce in 2025 after marrying in 2017.