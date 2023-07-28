Smackdown! Teresa Giudice Slams Sofía Vergara for Being the 'Rudest Woman She's Ever Met'
There is clearly no love lost between Teresa Giudice and Sofía Vergara.
During a recent episode of her podcast, "Namaste B$tches," The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took a moment to slam the Modern Family star for not being nice to her while the two were appearing on the same talk show in 2017.
Giudice recalled the incident to her cohost, Melissa Pfeister, noting how Vergara's publicist wanted the two women to take a photo together, much to the dismay of the 51-year-old who lashed out at the Bravo star.
"Sofía Vergara's PR person and my PR person spoke together, and I guess the two of them said, 'Let's get a picture of Teresa and Sofía together," Giudice claimed. "I didn't want a picture with her. I've never asked to take a picture with anybody."
"When we went to go take a picture she was like, standing in front of me, like ok, that's not how you take a picture. She was the rudest woman I've ever met," the Skinny Italian author explained of the awkward moment. "I saw her whole demeanor, and then I heard her say to her PR person, 'Why are you making me take a picture with that lady?'"
The Hollywood diva's dismissal of her did not sit well with Giudice. "I was like, 'Excuse me? I did not want to take a picture with you! I never asked to take a picture with you,'" she noted.
According to Giudice, Vergara had zero response after she called her out for her attitude. "I was like, how rude. You're so not a humble person. You forgot where you came from. It's not like she started out like being on the top. She forgot where she came from. She's so not a down-to-earth person. I'm so not a fan of her," the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alum spilled.
Giudice also mentioned that she bumped into the actress at a restaurant in New Jersey — where her estranged husband Joe Manganiello is from — but the two ignored each other. "She's just not a nice person. Just because I'm on a reality TV show you don't want to associate yourself with me? It's fine," the reality star made clear.