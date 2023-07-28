Smackdown! Teresa Giudice Slams Sofía Vergara for Being the 'Rudest Woman She's Ever Met'

"When we went to go take a picture she was like, standing in front of me, like ok, that's not how you take a picture. She was the rudest woman I've ever met," the Skinny Italian author explained of the awkward moment. "I saw her whole demeanor, and then I heard her say to her PR person, 'Why are you making me take a picture with that lady?'"

The Hollywood diva's dismissal of her did not sit well with Giudice. "I was like, 'Excuse me? I did not want to take a picture with you! I never asked to take a picture with you,'" she noted.