What Is Joe Manganiello's Net Worth? The Actor Earns Considerably Less Than Ex Sofía Vergara
Fans were shocked when Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara announced they were parting ways after seven years of marriage.
As OK! reported, the actor officially filed for divorce on Wednesday, July 19, and since they signed an iron-clad prenup, he's eager to get everything finalized quickly.
"Joe wants the divorce to go as clean as possible. He would love as little drama [as possible] to come from it," an insider told a news outlet. "Joe is ready to date, ready to move on, ready to have fun again and fall in love with someone."
It's believed the two didn't see eye-to-eye when it came to the future, as the muscle man wanted kids while Vergara, who's a mom to son Manolo, 31, did not.
Though the Modern Family scene-stealer, 51, rakes in some of the biggest checks in showbiz with an eye-watering net worth of $180 million, her former spouse does pretty well himself.
Scroll down to learn more about Manganiello's net worth.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the True Blood alum, 46, has a net worth of $40 million.
He originally desired to make a career in sports, but after several injuries, he pursued a college degree at Carnegie Mellon University, where he started dabbling in acting. Following graduation, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his Hollywood dreams.
Some of the hunk's first gigs in the early to mid-2000s were recurring roles in big TV shows such as How I Met Your Mother and One Tree Hill, but he shot to fame when he joined True Blood in 2010.
Two years later, he showed off his impressive muscles in Magic Mike, reprising his role as a stripper for the two sequels.
He's earned big bucks when not in front of the camera as well, as the diehard Dungeons and Dragons fan has worked as a writer, ambassador and consultant for the popular game.
Manganiello nabbed an Emmy in 2017 for narrating Pittsburgh is Home: The Story of the Penguins, a documentary about his beloved hockey team, the Pittsburgh Penguins.
In addition, the star and his brother launched their own production company, which they successfully sold off.