'Who's That Person?': 'RHOM' Star Larsa Pippen Accused of Using AI in Latest Snapshot
The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen confused her fans after sharing a photo of herself modeling pieces from her jewelry line on Instagram on Tuesday, April 23.
Pippen sported a collared, zebra-print bodysuit and she accessorized the look with hoop earrings, a bracelet, a watch and several rings.
However, followers couldn't believe this was truly the Bravolebrity. One user shared a gif of Mariah Carey asking, "Who's that person?"
Other comments ranged from "OK LARSA THIS IS TOO MUCH!" and "Girl, that is not you 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣," to another calling the picture an example of "AI at its best."
Despite the backlash, some fans praised the reality television personality for her latest snapshot.
"Love the outfit and overall look😍😍," one person gushed, and another added that she looked "gorgeous and attractive" in the outfit.
A separate follower also took a moment to address the recent announcement that her whirlwind romance with Marcus Jordan was finished once and for all, quipping: "I guess mj jr finally out of the picture."
As OK! previously reported, Pippen described herself as "single" and "ready to mingle" during a recent podcast appearance. As for why the relationship ended, she shared that she was on a "different journey" than her former beau.
"I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing and what he’s doing. I want him to be happy," she continued. "He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me."
"My number one priority is my kids, my businesses, my show and being with someone I can grow with," Pippen pointed out. "If I’m not growing with you, we kind of have to be at the same place in order to grow together. So, that’s kind of what I want."
Another source spilled Pippen is currently focused on moving on and "improving her life" post split.
"They simply want different things out of life," the source explained. "Larsa wants more out of her partner, someone who is motivated like her."
"They tried working on their relationship but it's irreconcilable," a second insider alleged. "Larsa just wrapped House of Villains and is focusing on her kids and her single life."