'Who's That Person?': 'RHOM' Star Larsa Pippen Accused of Using AI in Latest Snapshot

As OK! previously reported, Pippen described herself as "single" and "ready to mingle" during a recent podcast appearance. As for why the relationship ended, she shared that she was on a "different journey" than her former beau.

"I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing and what he’s doing. I want him to be happy," she continued. "He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me."

"My number one priority is my kids, my businesses, my show and being with someone I can grow with," Pippen pointed out. "If I’m not growing with you, we kind of have to be at the same place in order to grow together. So, that’s kind of what I want."