What Is Teresa Giudice's Net Worth? How the OG Real Housewife of New Jersey Made and Lost Millions
Teresa Giudice isn’t rolling in it like some of her other The Real Housewives of New Jersey costars.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Bravolebrity, 52, is worth about $500,000.
Giudice, who has been on RHONJ since Season 1 aired in 2009, has made a majority of her money through the show, however, the star lost everything at one point.
In 2009, the reality TV personality and her then-husband, Joe Giudice, filed for bankruptcy, citing $11 million in debt. Following their financial woes, in 2013, the couple was indicted on 39 counts of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, bankruptcy fraud and making false statements on loan applications.
By 2014, the couple pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud and Teresa was then sentenced to 15 months in prison, while Joe was sentenced to 41 months and potential deportation.
The now-divorced duo was also ordered to pay $414,000 in restitution.
The brunette beauty served her time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, for a year. She served the remainder of her sentence under house arrest.
Since getting out of jail, Teresa has worked to pay off her debts through her participation in all 14 seasons of RHONJ. The star was reportedly paid $62,000 per episode during Season 10 and is likely making even more now.
Additionally, Teresa is a New York Times best-selling author due to her many cookbooks and her memoir, Standing Strong. The mother-of-four has also released wine, haircare and fashion lines.
Along with being an OG RHONJ housewife, Teresa has made a pretty penny by participating in the 2021 season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and the 2022 season of Dancing With The Stars.
Teresa also joined Season 2 of House of Villains, which is set to premiere on October 9.
As for Teresa’s personal life, she and Joe divorced in 2020 following their many legal woes. The author then married her second husband Luis Ruelas in 2022.
Teresa appears to be living well, as Luis paid for the pair’s $3.35 million mansion in Montville, N.J.
As OK! previously reported, rumors recently swirled that Teresa’s main source of income — RHONJ — may be lost.
Earlier this year, there was speculation she may be kicked off the show after a particularly contentious Season 14, however, an insider debunked the chatter this month.
A source told TMZ there is “absolutely no truth” to the rumor Teresa would be fired from the show.
While they made it clear Teresa was not axed, they noted there has been “no casting decision” when it comes to RHONJ Season 15.