'Hannah Montana' Star Mitchel Musso Arrested for Public Intoxication After Stealing a Bag of Chips
Mitchel Musso was arrested after seemingly consuming too much alcohol.
The Hannah Montana star was taken into police custody on Saturday night, August 26, and charged with public intoxication and theft after he decided to munch on a bag of chips without paying for them, law enforcement confirmed.
Musso arrived at a local hotel in Texas around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and picked up the salty snack as he "appeared intoxicated," Rockwall police detailed, per a news publication.
Hotel staffers attempted to tell the Disney Channel alum to pay for chips, however, he was allegedly verbally abusive toward the employees and left without handing over any money.
Musso was standing outside of the hotel when police arrived. The 32-year-old was reportedly showing sign of intoxication when cops arrested him for public intoxication and theft under $100, according to the report.
The Pair of Kings actor's mugshot was taken and he was booked before spending the night in the Rockwall County Detention Center.
In the mugshot, Musso appeared disheveled with a towel draped over his chest. He looked exhausted with messy hair and a 5 o'clock shadow.
After his arrest, police discovered Musso had several outstanding traffic warrants.
The Sand actor was released from custody on Sunday afternoon, August 27, after posting bail.
His total bail for the public intoxication and theft charges totaled $1,000, with an additional $1,080 bail added for his multiple outstanding warrants, police records revealed.
This isn't the first time Musso has been arrested due to alcohol. In 2011, he was arrested and charged for driving under the influence in Los Angeles at age 20, as OK! previously reported.
After news broke about his arrest, several social media users began flooding his most recent Instagram post with their reactions.
"Someone needs to look into Disney [because] these childhood stars always end up doing out of the ordinary things and getting in trouble with the law in their adulthood. Seems like they can't handle the trauma they were suffering with whilst on set & act out in their adulthood because of it," one user claimed, as many childhood stars have landed themselves in headlines for substance-related problems.
A supporter of Musso expressed: "Hey brother really hope you’re doing well, we all have hard days. I’ve definitely been there myself. You got this."
Dallas Morning News received police reports confirming his arrest, as well as his mugshot.