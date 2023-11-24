Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI After Falling Asleep at the Wheel in Beverly Hills

Tiffany Haddish was arrested for a DUI charge in Beverly Hills, Calif., after she allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel, according to TMZ.

The outlet reported that the actress, 43, was arrested early Friday morning, November 24, and fortunately, she was not involved in an accident. The authorities got the call around 5:45 a.m. about someone stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive, slumped over at the wheel while the car was still on.