Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI After Falling Asleep at the Wheel in Beverly Hills
Tiffany Haddish was arrested for a DUI charge in Beverly Hills, Calif., after she allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel, according to TMZ.
The outlet reported that the actress, 43, was arrested early Friday morning, November 24, and fortunately, she was not involved in an accident. The authorities got the call around 5:45 a.m. about someone stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive, slumped over at the wheel while the car was still on.
Cops came to the scene, where the Girls Trip star was later arrested but will be released later today. On Thursday night, Haddish had performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood for the club's 43 annual free Thanksgiving feast.
This is hardly the first time Haddish has gotten in trouble, as she also fell asleep at the wheel in January 2022 in the Atlanta area. She was booked for a DUI and improper stopping on a roadway, and she is scheduled to go to trial on December 4 for that case.
After the January 2022 incident, the comedian cracked some jokes about the situation.
“I can say this, Jimmy... I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four... in uniform. I wasn’t expecting it. I wasn’t expecting that at all,” she told host Jimmy Fallon on his talk show, seemingly referring to her split from Common.
“And now I got a really great lawyer, and we’re going to work it out. I’ve got to get my asking of things to God a little better!” Haddish joked.
During the chat with Fallon, she also touched upon how she had been having a tough time, as she lost her grandmother and comedian Bob Saget, who died in January 2022.
“He was the first white man to ever tell me to just be yourself. ‘Just be who you are, Tiffany. Don’t worry about nothing. Just be you.’ And that was huge for me,” she said about the Full House star, whom she described as a mentor to her.
She then said she's putting her creative juices to good use, as her next special will be "about grief."
“It’s going to be hilarious. Figuring out how to process it all,” she said. “Kids get to cry whenever they want to, wherever they want to. As an adult, you can’t just cry at work like that. They send you home. I need my money.”