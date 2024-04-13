Gerry Turner and Wife Theresa Nist Were 'Still Working' on Where to Live Prior to Shocking Divorce Bombshell
Gerry Turner and wife Theresa Nist were still working out a place to live prior to their big divorce bombshell.
Though the Golden Bachelor couple tied the knot over three months ago, they were still living in separate states.
"The problem is, Theresa can’t just pick up and leave her job, and she has family in New Jersey," the source told a magazine. "Initially, they thought Gerry could move in with her but that didn’t happen."
Meanwhile, Turner is Indiana.
At one point, the duo decided they would shack up in Charleston, S.C., but the plan never came to fruition.
"For the time being they’re staying put in their separate states, but they don’t seem to mind," the source noted.
The pair were seen together — in March, Nist was alongside her man to see his granddaughter's volleyball game in Indianapolis, and less than two weeks later, the pair came out for the live Bachelor finale in Los Angeles.
However, distance was still tough on them.
"They’re still working out the logistics. Theresa’s planning a visit to see Gerry this month and they FaceTime and text," the source dished. "They’re clearly set in their ways."
It was later revealed the pair would be going their separate ways.
"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and we've come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage," the pair said during a joint appearance on the April 12 episode of Good Morning America.
Nist added, "We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched The Golden Bachelor, and I don't think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody."
Their untraditional living situation may have caused a rift in their romance, causing rumors to spread.
"I's hard to hear negative comments about yourself when you know that they're not true," Nist explained in an interview. "I mean, things like I'm a dependent personality — I lived by myself for nine years. And just comments about my intelligence, that was very hard. But you know who you are, and everybody's entitled to their opinion based on what they see."
"So, it's hard, but we're dealing with it," she added.
"I try not to let any of the negativity bother me. People can write and say whatever they want. And as soon as it's in print or spoken, it takes on a life of truth," Turner said. "So, I'm really more interested in all the positives that Theresa and I have together moving forward."
Star reported on the couple being stuck in their ways when it comes to moving.