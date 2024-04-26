Gerry Turner 'Never Should Have Proposed' to Theresa Nist: She 'Feels Like She Was Duped'
After just three months of marriage, The Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist decided to call it quits.
While the split surprised fans, an insider claimed the breakup wasn't a shock to the pair's inner circle, as the source told a magazine, "Gerry never should’ve proposed to Theresa. He really wasn’t ready to get married."
Concerns about the leading star popped up in November 2023 as the show was still airing. In a piece by The Hollywood Reporter, more than one person claimed Turner's story of having never dated a woman since he lost his wife Terry in 2017 wasn't true.
Another individual alleged he embellished his career accomplishments for the sake of the show.
Though Nist heard about the gossip before they tied the knot, she felt "it was too late," the source explained, revealing, "Theresa was already head over heels in love."
The pair went on to wed in January 2024 in a wedding that was televised live on ABC.
"In a way, Theresa felt like she had to go through with the wedding because the whole world was watching," the source said.
As OK! reported, the pair announced their split earlier this month on an episode of Good Morning America. Though they insisted they had love for each other, the twosome couldn't come to an agreement on where to live, as Turner wanted to stay in Indiana while Nist resides in New Jersey.
- 'Bachelorette' Star Tyler Cameron Shames Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist for Divorcing After 3 Months: 'Two Stubborn Old People'
- 'I Truly Tried to Tell You': The Golden Bachelor's April Kirkwood Hints She Warned Theresa Nist About Gerry Turner Before Their Divorce
- Gerry Turner and Wife Theresa Nist Were 'Still Working' on Where to Live Prior to Shocking Divorce Bombshell
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations,” Turner told fans. “We’ve looked closely at our living situations and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage.”
“The things that strike me the most in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families,” he continued. “So, we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart. I still love this person, there’s no doubt in my mind. I root for her every day.”
Their comments were a bit confusing since prior to the divorce update, Turner revealed they agreed to find a new home together in Charleston, SC, a place where he always wanted to live and was also close to Nist's son.
Though the insider admitted "Theresa feels like she was duped," she’s "definitely better off without Gerry." Fortunately, the couple did sign a prenup.
Fellow Golden Bachelor contestant April Kirkwood hinted she always had a bad feeling about Turner, as on Nist's social media post detailing the split, Kirkwood commented, "I wish you the very best. I truly tried to tell you, but this was your lesson to experience. Much love."
She then apologized for her words and stated, "I care for all women in the world. I want us all to learn from each other and be smart and empowered. Lessons offer us the opportunity. We’ve all had our hearts broken … what we do with it is entirely up to us! Let’s rock this world ladies. [Theresa] can lead the way!"
Life & Style reported on the insider's comments about the pair's romance.