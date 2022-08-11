The Ladies Of 'The View' Make Staggeringly Different Salaries: See How Much Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar & More Earn
It sure does pay to be in showbiz! The women of The View are known for having very different opinions, but did you know that not a single one of them make the same salary?
A new report revealed the vets of the show earn millions while newcomers rake in significantly less.
While Joy Behar, 79, makes around $7 million a year, "Whoopi Goldberg [66] makes an astonishing $8 million," shared an insider, who also claimed Sunny Hostin, 53, and Sara Haines, 44, make $1.6 million and $1.5 million, respectively.
Meanwhile, the source said they'd "be surprised if Ana Navarro [50] is making much more than $250,000 a year," which is said to be the salary of newest cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin, 33. The $250k is on par for newbies.
Though Griffin's salary isn't out reach for a chunk of the general workforce, the source noted it's significantly more than her previous job as former President Donald Trump's Director of Strategic Communications.
NO PHONES, BATHROOM ESCORTS & DRESS CODES: WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE AN AUDIENCE MEMBER OF THE VIEW
"For Alyssa whose coming from the White House, The View salary would be a step up!" the source insisted. "White House staffers make no money."
The announcement over Griffin's hiring came earlier this month. "If anyone had ever told me I would be sitting at a table with Whoopi Goldberg, I would have said, you are crazy," said the star. "It is such an honor to be with you ladies every day on this set, and it’s particularly exciting for me today."
Nonetheless, fans haven't been too thrilled by her presence since her conservative views stir the pot, but she allegedly charmed her way into the gig.
"Alyssa Farah Griffin was super smart in sucking up to Whoopi backstage from day one," a source exclusively told OK!. "They say it’s a panel show, but everyone knows Whoopi is the boss. Alyssa was the only guest host to correctly read the room. She knew that getting the best job on TV went through Whoopi Goldberg."
The salaries were reported by The Sun.