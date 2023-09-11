'The View' Feud: Sunny Hostin 'Doesn't Feel' Tension Between Her and Costar Alyssa Farah Griffin
What feud? Sunny Hostin squashed the ongoing narrative that there were brewing tensions between her and her costar Alyssa Farah Griffin after last season of The View aired numerous heated debates between the two panelists.
During a recent interview, Hostin was asked how she leaves discussions from the "Hot Topics" table away from her personal life after things became "a little heated this summer" between her and Donald Trump's former aide.
"It’s funny, I don’t feel that way," the 54-year-old told Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith regarding rumored bitterness between her and Farah Griffin.
"I think when you are on the outside looking in, it may look heated, but it really isn’t," Hostin explained, noting: "It's just people that are passionate about a topic."
Hostin added: "It doesn’t mean it’s personal."
The Senior Legal Correspondent and Analyst for ABC News' comments on what fans thought was an ongoing feud between her and Farah Griffin come after a disagreement between her and the conservative commentator nearly turned into an on-air catfight during an episode of The View last month.
A conversation about politics sparked by the ladies' costar Joy Behar resulted in an agitated argument between Farah Griffin and Hostin after the former White House Director of Strategic Communications reiterated her refusal to vote for President Joe Biden in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
Farah Griffin insisted her "one vote" didn't even matter and wouldn't change the outcome, though Hostin found her take rather offensive.
"Every vote counts and your vote counts. I'm going to tell you again and I know you don't want to hear it," Hostin sternly expressed, though Farah Griffin snapped back, stating: "Why is your candidate not doing better with Democrats? That's who he needs to win."
Behar attempted to chime in, noting, "Because they think he's old, that's why!" though Farah Griffin didn't want to hear it, as she barked, "Joe Biden is not doing poorly because I won't vote for Joe Biden! Let me just make that clear!"
"At some point, you have to put your country before your party," Hostin ridiculed, though she could hardly be heard as the women yelled over one another, while Behar waved her hands in the air, exclaiming: "Oh, it's chaos!"