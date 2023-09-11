'The View' Feud: Sunny Hostin 'Doesn't Feel' Tension Between Her and Costar Alyssa Farah Griffin

"Every vote counts and your vote counts. I'm going to tell you again and I know you don't want to hear it," Hostin sternly expressed, though Farah Griffin snapped back, stating: "Why is your candidate not doing better with Democrats? That's who he needs to win."

Behar attempted to chime in, noting, "Because they think he's old, that's why!" though Farah Griffin didn't want to hear it, as she barked, "Joe Biden is not doing poorly because I won't vote for Joe Biden! Let me just make that clear!"

"At some point, you have to put your country before your party," Hostin ridiculed, though she could hardly be heard as the women yelled over one another, while Behar waved her hands in the air, exclaiming: "Oh, it's chaos!"