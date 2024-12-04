The View's Whoopi Goldberg and Charlamagne Tha God Feud on-Air Over Controversial Hunter Biden Pardon

"I’m going to stop you for a second," Whoopi responded. "Only because you don’t know that it was a lie. We don’t know why he changed his mind."

Charlamagne appeared skeptical as he asked the co-host if she was implying the president suddenly switched his plan over the holiday weekend.

"No, I’m going to tell you what I think," the Sister Act star replied. "I think he changed his mind because he got sick of watching everybody else get over. And this is just my feeling, because at some point you get to the place where you just go, so I’m just going to follow the straight and narrow always, because that’s what’s expected of Democrats."

Charlamagne retorted, "But that’s their fault! They’re the ones that go out there and stand on this moral high ground."