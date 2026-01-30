Who Is in the Cast of 'The White Lotus' Season 4? Star-Studded Lineup Revealed

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Joining 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Cast?

Source: MEGA 'The White Lotus' will welcome new stars in its Season 4 cast.

Will Natasha Rothwell Join the 'White Lotus' Season 4 Cast?

Source: Fabio Lovino/HBO 'The White Lotus' Season 4 will be set in France.

In addition to newly announced cast members, Natasha Rothwell teased her character's future in the hit HBO series. "[Mike White] wants to do it all, and I am at his disposal," she shared during a June 2025 appearance on TODAY With Jenna & Friends. "I will show up. I don't care where it is. I'll be there."

Who Will Not Be Returning for 'The White Lotus' Season 4?

Source: Fabio Lovino/HBO HBO Max addressed the rumors surrounding the cast of 'The White Lotus' Season 4.

People come and go — and the same is true in The White Lotus, with Aimee Lou Wood confirming she and Walton Goggins will not return to reprise their roles as Chelsea and Rick, respectively. "Rick and Chelsea's journey is concluded. We ain't coming back for season four or five. Someone did say — and I loved this — 'What if Chelsea lives on in Saxon's head and becomes his spiritual guide?' That'd be great. But yeah, they're done," she told W. Their characters met their deaths in The White Lotus Season 3 finale.

When Will 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Premiere?

Source: HBO HBO Max greenlit 'The White Lotus' Season 4 in January 2025.