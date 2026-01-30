Who Is in the Cast of 'The White Lotus' Season 4? Star-Studded Lineup Revealed
Jan. 30 2026, Published 7:23 a.m. ET
Who Is Joining 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Cast?
A new mystery is brewing following HBO Max's confirmation of new cast additions to The White Lotus Season 4.
After long speculation, the streamer officially named the star-studded lineup that will intrigue the viewers even further in the upcoming installment.
"Reservations confirmed. Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, and AJ Michalka are headed to #TheWhiteLotus," HBO Max announced on X.
Jason Isaacs, who starred in The White Lotus Season 3, previously hinted at Bonham Carter's appearance in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
"I am jealous. I've got friends who are going to be in it and they're going to have the ride of their lives," he said. "There aren't many people — in fact there's nobody — writing and directing like Mike White."
Will Natasha Rothwell Join the 'White Lotus' Season 4 Cast?
In addition to newly announced cast members, Natasha Rothwell teased her character's future in the hit HBO series.
"[Mike White] wants to do it all, and I am at his disposal," she shared during a June 2025 appearance on TODAY With Jenna & Friends. "I will show up. I don't care where it is. I'll be there."
Who Will Not Be Returning for 'The White Lotus' Season 4?
People come and go — and the same is true in The White Lotus, with Aimee Lou Wood confirming she and Walton Goggins will not return to reprise their roles as Chelsea and Rick, respectively.
"Rick and Chelsea's journey is concluded. We ain't coming back for season four or five. Someone did say — and I loved this — 'What if Chelsea lives on in Saxon's head and becomes his spiritual guide?' That'd be great. But yeah, they're done," she told W.
Their characters met their deaths in The White Lotus Season 3 finale.
When Will 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Premiere?
HBO has yet to announce a release date for The White Lotus Season 4, but the production is reportedly set to begin in late April.
On the other hand, it has since been confirmed that the new season will be set in France after the team conducted a search for a new site.
"We're going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we'll know soon," HBO EVP Francesca Orsi previously told Deadline. "I can't really say where we're going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe."
She added that a return to Europe was likely, explaining, "[There were] some countries on the map that we talked about, but there was nothing to report on until they actually go locations scouting."