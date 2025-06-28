Where Is 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Taking Place? Top Location Candidates Revealed

While the final filming location for The White Lotus Season 4 has yet to be confirmed, the series' creators have been open about the next luxury setting.

In a February interview with Deadline, HBO's EVP Francesca Orsi confirmed they had scheduled some location scouting for a new site.

"I can't really say where we're going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe," she teased, adding the return to the continent was likely. "[There were] some countries on the map that we talked about, but there was nothing to report on until they actually go locations scouting."

Meanwhile, White and producer David Bernad already had their desired setting in mind.

"Where we choose to go next could be hugely impactful [to that locale]," White said in a TheHollywood Reporter cover story. "That's why it was so cool to shoot in Thailand. It's hard to go backward. Like, ‘Oh, we'll do it in Paris!' That feels like a cop-out."

The creator also once said he wishes to "get away from the crashing waves against rocks vernacular," but there's "always room for more murders."

"This idea that somehow we can help people make a better living, to me, there's a lot to be said for that. We almost have a responsibility to go somewhere that can benefit," Bernad shared, before jokingly betting $100,000 that they "don't end up in the cold next."

Bernad explained, "Even if we flirted with the idea, Mike just wouldn't want to be in the cold. He hates it."