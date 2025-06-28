Where Is 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Taking Place? Top Location Candidates Revealed
Has Production on 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Started?
The White Lotus is on the hunt for a hauntingly beautiful paradise with a darker edge that is suited for a splash of blood and chaos in its next season.
In January, HBO officially greenlit the hit series' fourth season following the success of its three predecessors. It also scheduled the Season 4 production for 2026.
Although it did not disclose other details at the time, the announcement sparked widespread discussions about The White Lotus Season 4 filming location.
Where Could 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Potentially Be Filmed?
Amid the extended public discourse, sources recently claimed The White Lotus Season 4 could be set in Australia. The first three seasons were filmed in Hawaii, Sicily and Thailand.
According to betideas.com, industry insiders are offering odds of 2/1 or +200 (33 percent chance) that the Mike White-created series could be set Down Under. The creator previously expressed his desire to bring The White Lotus to Australia.
"My dream would be to hit every continent, so yeah, this is like its own continent basically," White said in a press conference during Sydney's Vivid Festival. "We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going. It would be so fun. Obviously, there's a huge wealth of talent here and the beauty is inarguable, so it feels like it checks all the boxes."
What Are the Other Possible Filming Locations for 'The White Lotus' Season 4?
Following Australia on betideas.com's list for potential filming locations of The White Lotus Season 4 is France, with a +350 or 7/2 (22 percent) chance. Dubai ranks third with a +450 (9/2) chance.
Subsequently, The White Lotus Season 4 odds list Mexico +500 (5/1), Norway +700 (7/1), South Africa +700 (7/1), Egypt +900 (9/1), New Zealand +900 (9/1), the Caribbean +1000 (10/1), Saudi Arabia +1100 (11/1), India +1200 (12/1), United Kingdom +1200 (12/1), Hawaii +1600 (16/1), Sicily +2500 (25/1) and Thailand +5000 (50/1).
Shane Orton, a spokesman for betideas.com, spoke highly of the series' creators for setting the first three seasons "in very glamorous locations."
"With Mike White saying back in 2023 that Australia 'checks all the boxes' for a future season of The White Lotus, it's a worthy favorite to be the show's next location," Orton added. "But with every season of The White Lotus having been filmed at Four Seasons hotels, and with the company having two hotels in France and one in Dubai, you can't rule those places out either."
What Have the Creators Said About 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Filming Location?
While the final filming location for The White Lotus Season 4 has yet to be confirmed, the series' creators have been open about the next luxury setting.
In a February interview with Deadline, HBO's EVP Francesca Orsi confirmed they had scheduled some location scouting for a new site.
"I can't really say where we're going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe," she teased, adding the return to the continent was likely. "[There were] some countries on the map that we talked about, but there was nothing to report on until they actually go locations scouting."
Meanwhile, White and producer David Bernad already had their desired setting in mind.
"Where we choose to go next could be hugely impactful [to that locale]," White said in a TheHollywood Reporter cover story. "That's why it was so cool to shoot in Thailand. It's hard to go backward. Like, ‘Oh, we'll do it in Paris!' That feels like a cop-out."
The creator also once said he wishes to "get away from the crashing waves against rocks vernacular," but there's "always room for more murders."
"This idea that somehow we can help people make a better living, to me, there's a lot to be said for that. We almost have a responsibility to go somewhere that can benefit," Bernad shared, before jokingly betting $100,000 that they "don't end up in the cold next."
Bernad explained, "Even if we flirted with the idea, Mike just wouldn't want to be in the cold. He hates it."