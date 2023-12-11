OK Magazine
Tiffany Haddish Ordered to Random Drug Testing and Prohibited From Drinking Alcohol After Second DUI in 2 Years

tiffany haddish random drug testing prohibited alcohol dui
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 11 2023, Published 11:02 a.m. ET

Tiffany Haddish is facing the consequences of her actions.

According to RadarOnline.com, the actress has to submit to random drug testing and is prohibited from drinking alcohol or doing drugs, including anything that contains CBD.

tiffany haddish random drug testing prohibited alcohol dui
Source: mega

Tiffany Haddish has been hit with DUIs over the last two years.

The decision comes after prosecutors asked the court to amend the movie star's bond conditions following an alleged DUI arrest last month.

At the time, Haddish was found sleeping in her car, which was still running and parked in the middle of the street. She claimed she fell asleep and that her Tesla parked itself. She was arrested in a similar situation in January 2022.

tiffany haddish random drug testing prohibited alcohol dui
Source: mega

In November, the star was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence.

Her troubles haven't sidelined her from using a vehicle, as she was seen driving in California last week.

The star briefly touched on her troubles while speaking to a reporter last month, insisting, "This will never happen again. I'm going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries."

Nonetheless, an anonymous friend admitted to the NY Post that they're worried about Haddish.

"As soon as I heard it, I said ‘goddamn, I’m glad she’s okay.' But it seems weird to me. You would think that someone would have a driver in that situation," they noted.

tiffany haddish random drug testing prohibited alcohol dui
Source: mega

Haddish is currently single.

"This is tough because there’s nothing anybody’s gonna say to take away that this is her second offense. The way people look at drinking and driving. Hopefully there’s a lesson to be learned," they continued. "If people want to be critical, I say f--- that — you don’t know what a person is going through. You don’t know what’s troubling a person."

The Hollywood star has had a rough year, as in August 2023, her former friend Trizah Morris accused Haddish and Aries Spears of making false statements about her that caused her to suffer personally, professionally and financially.

As OK! reported, Morris was particularly upset over allegations that she was trying to extort the comedian. Morris asked for the actress' team to publicly dismiss the rumors, but no one ever did so.

tiffany haddish random drug testing prohibited alcohol dui
Source: mega

The actress earned her breakout role via 'Girls Trip.'

That same summer, The Last O.G. alum hit back after ex Common, 51, claimed their breakup "was a mutual decision."

"It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course,"' she clarified in an interview, revealing he ended their romance over a phone call. "And I was like, ‘OK. Like, you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?'"

Despite the drama, Haddish said she still dreams of finding a "partner to experience [life] with."

"But also, I guess I’ve been alone for so long," she added. "And [I'm] so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?"

