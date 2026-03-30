Tiger Woods' Inner Circle Worried About Him After His DUI Arrest: He 'Needs to Get a Grip'

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Tiger Woods’ inner circle is reportedly growing concerned following his recent crash and DUI arrest. According to a source, the situation surrounding the golf legend is “serious,” especially as he continues to deal with the aftermath of both physical and emotional setbacks. The insider didn’t hold back, adding, “Tiger has yet to look in the mirror and say, ‘You’re 50 years old and need to act like it.’"

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Source: MEGA Tiger Woods was arrested after a car crash.

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They went on to explain that Woods’ environment may not be helping him face reality. “He is enabled by people making money off of his talent and reputation, but with his injuries and age, he is frustrated and depressed about his state of health,” they shared. “He wants to play in major tournaments like the Masters, but he needs to get real. Once he does that, he should be better off because people do like Tiger. He is a good person.” The source also claimed there are deeper emotional struggles at play, noting that Woods is still grieving the loss of his father, Earl Woods, nearly two decades later. “Tiger needs to get a grip on his limitations and make arrangements for them,” the insider added. “His peace of mind has run amok over golf and his pain.”

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Another layer to the situation may involve his personal life. The source suggested that Tiger’s relationship with Vanessa Trump could also be adding complexity to the moment. “They are an intense couple,” the source said.

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Source: MEGA The athlete's friends are worried about him, according to a source.

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On March 27, Tiger was arrested and charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test after flipping his Land Rover in a two-car crash in Jupiter Island, Fla. While the athlete reportedly tested negative on a breathalyzer, he declined to provide a urine sample to authorities.

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"Just before 2 p.m. today the Jupiter Island Police Department received a call about a rollover crash about two and a half miles from where we are," Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said during a press conference on Friday, March 27. "The Jupiter Island Police Department responded out there and found a pickup truck pulling a pressure cleaner trailer and a Land Rover which was rolled over on the driver’s door."

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Source: MEGA A source said his situation is 'serious.'

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"The investigation started and initially right off the top, it did appear that the driver of the Land Rover might be impaired," John continued.

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Vanessa was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The pro golfer and the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. reportedly began dating in early 2025. The couple went public with their romance in March 2025, sharing a cozy photo on social media.

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Source: MEGA The professional golfer is currently dating Vanessa Trump.

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“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy to all those close to our hearts,” Tiger captioned the post.