Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Says Ozempic 'Brought Back' Her Eating Disorder and Body Image Issues
Aug. 5 2026, Updated 7:59 a.m. ET
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter Gracie McGraw is opening up about how Ozempic affected her eating disorder.
The 29-year-old recently took to her Instagram Stories to share her experience with the type 2 diabetes medicine she took to lose weight. Unfortunately for her, the medicine had consequences that continue to affect her even after she stopped taking it.
Gracie McGraw Shared Insights on Her GLP-1 Journey
GLP-1 medicines have become Hollywood’s favorite weight loss recipe over the last few years. Gracie, too, fell victim to the trend in 2022 when she was diagnosed with polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS — previously known as PCOS).
Noting that she jumped headfirst into what she now described as “skinny culture,” she said, “At that time, I thought it was the best decision I ever made because I finally lost weight and got skinny.”
“Yes, it f------ worked and made my PCOS symptoms easier to control, but it also brought back my ED (eating disorder) and negative views on my body,” she added.
She revealed that since she has always suffered from body image issues, she didn't mind getting “way too skinny.”
However, she slowly realized, “Holy c---, I have been feeding into my eating disorder this whole time under the guise of this miracle shot.”
“I think it was probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done for myself, looking back,” Gracie continued.
Gracie McGraw Said Being on Ozempic Affected Her Mental Health
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The New York University graduate shared that now that she is off the drug, she can see other people on it “getting smaller and smaller,” while she is gaining her lost “weight back.”
She also said she now has a fresh perspective on “how much losing all of that weight actually affected” her, given she can see the way people behave towards her.
“In my friend groups and family, and in my own job,” she said, before adding, “I got more opportunities when I lost weight than I ever have had in my life.”
“I’ve been called fat and ugly my entire life, whether that had been from magazines or the internet,” Gracie said.
She also reflected on how people would often criticize her by saying she was “the ‘fat’ one and didn’t have the looks” compared to her younger sisters, Maggie McGraw, 27, and Audrey McGraw, 24, or her famous parents.
She added that despite the constant public scrutiny, she has been doing better lately, although the body image issues still pop up from time to time.
The country singer duo’s oldest daughter also pointed out that there could be more to someone's story.
“Having concern for someone doesn’t also mean you can’t have empathy for their situation,” she said.
“But telling people to not speak on this is incredibly wrong and damaging. It’s promoting created thinness as [a] goal, not as danger. We are at a time when we need to be taking care of ourselves and our people,” she added.