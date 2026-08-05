Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Says Ozempic 'Brought Back' Her Eating Disorder and Body Image Issues

Article continues below advertisement

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter Gracie McGraw is opening up about how Ozempic affected her eating disorder. The 29-year-old recently took to her Instagram Stories to share her experience with the type 2 diabetes medicine she took to lose weight. Unfortunately for her, the medicine had consequences that continue to affect her even after she stopped taking it.

Article continues below advertisement

Gracie McGraw Shared Insights on Her GLP-1 Journey

Source: @graciemcgra/Instagram Gracie McGraw recounted she started using Ozempic after being diagnosed with PMO

GLP-1 medicines have become Hollywood’s favorite weight loss recipe over the last few years. Gracie, too, fell victim to the trend in 2022 when she was diagnosed with polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS — previously known as PCOS). Noting that she jumped headfirst into what she now described as “skinny culture,” she said, “At that time, I thought it was the best decision I ever made because I finally lost weight and got skinny.” “Yes, it f------ worked and made my PCOS symptoms easier to control, but it also brought back my ED (eating disorder) and negative views on my body,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @graciemcgra/Instagram Gracie McGraw said it took her some time before realizing she was enabling her eating disorder by being on Ozempic.

She revealed that since she has always suffered from body image issues, she didn't mind getting “way too skinny.” However, she slowly realized, “Holy c---, I have been feeding into my eating disorder this whole time under the guise of this miracle shot.” “I think it was probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done for myself, looking back,” Gracie continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Gracie McGraw Said Being on Ozempic Affected Her Mental Health

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Gracie McGraw said being on Ozempic and coming off it negatively impacted her mental health due to her body image issues.

The New York University graduate shared that now that she is off the drug, she can see other people on it “getting smaller and smaller,” while she is gaining her lost “weight back.” She also said she now has a fresh perspective on “how much losing all of that weight actually affected” her, given she can see the way people behave towards her. “In my friend groups and family, and in my own job,” she said, before adding, “I got more opportunities when I lost weight than I ever have had in my life.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Gracie McGraw said people would often say she didn't inherit her famous parents' looks.

“I’ve been called fat and ugly my entire life, whether that had been from magazines or the internet,” Gracie said. She also reflected on how people would often criticize her by saying she was “the ‘fat’ one and didn’t have the looks” compared to her younger sisters, Maggie McGraw, 27, and Audrey McGraw, 24, or her famous parents. She added that despite the constant public scrutiny, she has been doing better lately, although the body image issues still pop up from time to time.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @graciemcgra/Instagram Gracie McGraw called out critics for body shaming her.