Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Hold Hands During Paris Fashion Week After Going Public With Romance
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have taken their love to Europe!
After going public with their romance, the new Hollywood power couple was spotted holding hands in Paris on Monday, September 25, during the city's annual Fashion Week.
Jenner and Chalamet rocked matching black ensembles as they made their way out of their vehicle and into Rosalía's birthday party in the French city. The makeup mogul and the Little Women actor were later seen leaving the bash together.
The duo set the internet ablaze after they were seen cozying up to each other at a Beyoncé concert earlier this month following endless speculation about whether Jenner and Chalamet were officially dating. They then engaged in a very public and loved-up appearance at the US Open.
"They've been together now for several months, and while they've flown under the radar, it's quite serious," a source spilled of how their relationship grew in secret. "She spends a lot of time at his place, and vice versa. It's not just some fling."
"Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect," the insider explained. "He's very charming, and he makes her laugh, and he's easy to talk to."
Despite the relationship seeming full-steam ahead, the Lady Bird star's family has been less than thrilled about the new woman in his life. "What she [Jenner] and her family represent — the excessive spending, plastic surgery, lack of education — is anathema to their values," a source claimed to a news outlet of what Chalamet's parents, Nicole Flender and Marc Chalamet, think of Jenner and the Kardashian family.
"It really burns, especially since her sisters and mom have been so welcoming to Timothée," the insider said.
The budding love is the Life of Kylie star's first relationship after splitting from baby daddy Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1. As OK! previously reported, her new boyfriend has been extremely understanding of her role as a mother and that her kiddos will always come first.
"He would never want to get in the way. He's sensitive and kind," the source added.
"They're both so busy with work that when they come together, it's just a good time," the insider said, adding that Chalamet has not been "intimated" by her empire. "They like to sit outside drinking a glass of wine together. Timothée is a calming influence on Kylie, and she's super impressed by his work. He's one of the youngest Best Actor Oscar nominees ever!"
