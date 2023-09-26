Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Hold Hands During Paris Fashion Week After Going Public With Romance

Jenner and Chalamet rocked matching black ensembles as they made their way out of their vehicle and into Rosalía's birthday party in the French city. The makeup mogul and the Little Women actor were later seen leaving the bash together.

The duo set the internet ablaze after they were seen cozying up to each other at a Beyoncé concert earlier this month following endless speculation about whether Jenner and Chalamet were officially dating. They then engaged in a very public and loved-up appearance at the US Open.