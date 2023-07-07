Sad End: Tina Turner Cremated — Final Resting Place for Queen of Rock 'n' Roll's Ashes Unknown
Music icon Tina Turner has been cremated after her loved ones bid their final farewell.
It's unclear where the singer's ashes currently are, but according to Radar, she wanted her resting place to be a location dear to her heart.
The details of the superstar's private funeral aren't publicly known, though her assistant Eddy Hampton Armani previously told one outlet, "She did not want a big public funeral."
There's a good chance the ceremony took place in Switzerland, which is where she passed away peacefully in her home. Shortly after her death, longtime pal Oprah Winfrey was seen arriving in Zurich, presumably to say goodbye.
As OK! reported, Turner passed away at age 83 on May 24 after years of health battles, though her official cause of death was listed as "natural causes."
The Grammy winner admitted in her 2018 memoir that she was in such a bad place before her kidney transplant that she contemplated assisted suicide.
"It wasn’t my idea of life but the toxins in my body had started taking over. I couldn’t eat," she explained. "I was surviving, but not living. I began to think about death. If my kidneys were going, and it was time for me to die, I could accept that, it was OK. When it’s time, it’s really time."
Turner also battled mental illness, including PTSD and depression, mostly stemming from her abusive marriage to ex Ike Turner.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"My relationship with Ike was doomed the day he figured out I was going to be his moneymaker," she wrote elsewhere in her tome. "He needed to control me, economically and psychologically, so I could never leave him.”
Their relationship turned so toxic that she once tried to commit suicide by taking an entire bottle of sleeping pills. "I was unhappy when I woke up," Turner recalled. "But I came out of the darkness believing I was meant to survive."