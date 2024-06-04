War Over? Tish Cyrus Shockingly Congratulates Daughter Noah for New Modeling Contract After Months of Rumored Tension
Has the storm settled? Because things seem calm between Tish Cyrus and her daughter Noah.
On Monday, June 3, the mom-of-five gave a sweet shout-out to her youngest offspring after months of rumored tension between the two — causing fans to speculate the pair may have made amends.
Tish took to Instagram to celebrate Noah's milestone modeling moment after the 24-year-old was announced as the latest client to sign with IMG Models — one of the world's top modeling agencies with a star-studded talent list including Bella and Gigi Hadid, Elsa Hosk and Hailey Bieber.
"Girl is on 🔥🔥🔥🔥congrats @noahcyrus @imgmodels ❤️," the 57-year-old captioned a post showcasing WWD's feature revealing the "July" singer's new contract.
In the comments section of the post, fans of the famous family congratulated Noah while also pointing out the seemingly improving relationship between the mother-daughter duo.
"Congrats! So many wonderful women in your family! 🥰," one supporter expressed, as another added, "you have the most talented incredible kids! 👏👏👏❤️."
"*Plays Miley's cover of 'War Is Over'*," a third admirer quipped of Noah's older sister Miley Cyrus.
Tish has been celebrating all of her successful children lately.
Just moments before praising Noah, the ex-wife of Billy Ray Cyrus also shared a post regarding Miley's cover story for W Magazine's Volume 3, The Pop Issue.
"This cover may be my favorite shoot ever! 🔥🔥🔥 @mileycyrus x W ❤️," Tish wrote in the caption of the upload.
Perhaps things are looking up for the reportedly estranged family months after Noah allegedly had a falling out with both Tish and Miley over their mom's new marriage to Dominic Purcell.
Back in February, a scathing report shockingly claimed Tish "stole" the 54-year-old actor from her daughter despite being "aware" Noah was allegedly in the midst of a fling with the Prison Break star.
"Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him," the insider spilled.
"The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]," the source explained at the time. "Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."
Tish's relationship with her now-husband apparently caused enough of a problem to have Noah absent from her mom's nuptials, however, a separate source later claimed the "All Falls Down" vocalist was never invited in the first place.
"Tish didn’t invite Noah to her wedding because she thought it would cause a scene and drama," the second confidante previously dished.
Recently, however, Noah and Tish have been subtly supportive of one another.
Just last month, Noah took to Instagram to share a tribute for her mom on both Mother's Day and to wish her a happy 57th birthday.