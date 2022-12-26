T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife Marilee Fiebig Cozies Up Next To Daughter In First Sighting Since Amy Robach Romance Revealed

T.J. Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, was spotted with her daughter over the holidays in her first sighting since her ex and Amy Robach's romance made waves.

Fiebig took to Instagram on Sunday, December 25, writing, "Exhausted but been counting down the days to this merry one... #washingtondcbound #family."

In the snap, Fiebig and Holmes' daughter, Sabine, smiled as her mom took a selfie on the train.