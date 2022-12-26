T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife Marilee Fiebig Cozies Up Next To Daughter In First Sighting Since Amy Robach Romance Revealed
T.J. Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, was spotted with her daughter over the holidays in her first sighting since her ex and Amy Robach's romance made waves.
Fiebig took to Instagram on Sunday, December 25, writing, "Exhausted but been counting down the days to this merry one... #washingtondcbound #family."
In the snap, Fiebig and Holmes' daughter, Sabine, smiled as her mom took a selfie on the train.
As OK! previously reported, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, went from being coworkers to more than friends this year. In November, word got out that the two had a romantic relationship, especially after they were seen canoodling at a New York City bar and on a weekend getaway trip.
Though the relationship was recently made public, staffers who worked at Good Morning America knew what was going on between the two this whole time.
"There were so many people internally that were unhappy about it," the insider noted of the new couple. "They were flirtatious."
"They had no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month," the source said. "Staffers are very surprised it took this long to come out. Everyone was turning a blind eye because they didn't want the controversy surrounding the show."
Though Robach was married to Andrew Shue, and T.J. Holmes was married to Fiebig, the insider noted, "This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn't start until after that."
After the alleged affair got out, the two were taken off the air.
"I want to take a moment to address the on-going matter involving GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," the email from Kim Godwin, the president of ABC News, began.
She added, "Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being. It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."