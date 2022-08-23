'Today' Fans Throw Shade At Savannah Guthrie For Wacky Moves During On-Air Exercise Class
Viewers of the Today Show had some thoughts on Savannah Guthrie's moves during an on-air exercise class. During the Friday, August 19 broadcast, the news anchor displayed some odd gestures while participating in a workout routine alongside a fitness instructor and a group of professionals outside the studio — but fans were not impressed.
"A real good time til my ankle buckled," Guthrie penned beside the video that she shared to Instagram, which showed her trying to mimic everyone else at the Rockefeller Center-set segment.
"Savannah!!!! They did you dirty," one social media user penned. "Lmao.....that's your excuse for just not being perfect as you like to appear," another wrote.
Other viewers felt bad about the journalist's lack of coordination writing, “Those tricky ankles – once they’re compromised. Ugh. Hope you’re back to full speed soon.”
"Maybe sheinelle should’ve taken the front instead? 🤷🏻♀️" one commented, referring to fellow Today Show host Sheinelle Jones who also participated.
As OK! previously reported, Guthrie recently almost missed her call time for the news show by oversleeping. However, her mishap may have had a deeper meaning, as some feel it may have been a motivated power move.
"She is showing them who is the boss and that they can’t do the show without her," the insider explained of the almost accident. "When Savannah doesn’t show up for work the entire force of NBC News is dispatched to find out where she is."
"Savannah simply isn’t allowed to ‘go off the grid’, what if there is breaking news?" the source continued. “Producers, assistants, executives, security, hair and makeup people are all waiting for her to arrive. If she’s one minute late, everyone would notice. If she’s 10 minutes late, it’s CODE RED."
"There is always a morning meeting ahead of the show, and if she isn’t there at that point, we’re talking about staff in hysterics and someone being called to break down her door," the insider noted of the fear of her absence.