Todd Chrisley Accused Of Sexually Harassing Male Employee Years Before Ex-Business Partner Alleged They Had A Gay Affair

In late May, Chrisley's former business partner Mark Braddock testified that the two had an affair in the early 2000s, and they splashed out almost $40,000 when a blackmailer threatened to expose them.

Chrisley previously spoke about the rumors regarding his sexuality. "In order for it to disappoint me, it would mean that I don’t agree with someone being gay," he said. "I don’t believe that’s a choice that you make. I believe that you are the way that God has made you. I’m flattered that people think I can get laid on both ends."

As OK! previously reported, Braddock helped the patriarch commit fraud that helped him evade nearly $2 million worth of taxes.

In 2012, the two men's relationship crumbled, and Chrisley fired Braddock from the company. Braddock got his revenge, though, as he turned in the father-of-five and is wife, Julie, into the FBI, and he was granted immunity.