Todd Chrisley's Ex Daughter-In-Law Details Verbal Abuse & Racism She Endured from Imprisoned Star: 'Karma Dealt With It'

“Call your brothers. Find out about that trust that you’ve got — that’s got that $100 million in it because I’m coming to get my part of it," Todd added, it was reported, before claiming that a lawsuit he filed against Lexi is “not a vendetta” but rather about “forcing her to do the right thing.”

Though Lexi and the patriarch's son do not have any children together, Kyle has a biracial daughter, 10-year-old Chloe, with ex Angela Johnson. Todd and Julie Chrisley previously had custody of Kyle's daughter while he dealt with his own legal woes; however, after they were sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars for fraud and tax evasion, his half-sister, Savannah Chrisley, was given custody.