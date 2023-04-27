Todd Chrisley's Ex Daughter-In-Law Details Verbal Abuse & Racism She Endured from Imprisoned Star: 'Karma Dealt With It'
Todd Chrisley's former daughter-in-law is going after the imprisoned star with claims that he has a history of “bullying” her and acting racist toward her.
“I endured the bullying comments for years in silence, but karma dealt with it so that I didn’t have to,” Alexus “Lexi” Whilby alleged to a news publication Wednesday, April 26.
Lexi — who was married to Kyle Chrisley from 2014 to 2018 — insisted she had receipts of the alleged verbal abuse she experienced, sharing a voicemail message she claimed she received from the Chrisley Knows Best alum.
In the audio, Todd can allegedly be heard telling Lexi, “No darling, you don’t need protection. You need an attorney.”
“Call your brothers. Find out about that trust that you’ve got — that’s got that $100 million in it because I’m coming to get my part of it," Todd added, it was reported, before claiming that a lawsuit he filed against Lexi is “not a vendetta” but rather about “forcing her to do the right thing.”
Though Lexi and the patriarch's son do not have any children together, Kyle has a biracial daughter, 10-year-old Chloe, with ex Angela Johnson. Todd and Julie Chrisley previously had custody of Kyle's daughter while he dealt with his own legal woes; however, after they were sentenced to a combined 19 years behind bars for fraud and tax evasion, his half-sister, Savannah Chrisley, was given custody.
Referring to her ex-husband's child, Lexi told the outlet of Todd's behavior: “To see a grown man and public figure, who is the grandfather to a beautiful black child, say those horrible things was shocking.”
The context of Todd's alleged call to Lexi is unclear and it is unknown at this time whether the voicemail actually came from the reality star.
However, the publication noted that Todd seemed to have sent the message after he discovered that Lexi had “aided the Georgia Department of Revenue in its investigation into his tax fraud scheme” in 2017.
This wasn't the first time Todd and Lexi's feud made headlines, as the former previously accused his son's ex of trying to “extort” him.
“Folks, Alexus Whilby tried to extort our family 4 20k or tell the press we r racist, we chose 2 keep the 20k and see her in court. #slander,” Todd tweeted in December 2014. Following his extortion claim, Todd wrote via the platform in April 2015: “Alexus Whilby stop being silly u fame seeking w***e.. U can’t count high enough to reach me."
“bye you tired a** weave wearing ashy skinned HO, u r blocked now, We are bored with pity for u," he concluded, using a clear racist rhetoric toward Lexi.
According to Lexi, Todd never filed a lawsuit against her.
Lexi spoke with Daily Mail about her allegations.