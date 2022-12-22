Todd Chrisley Grabs Lunch With Daughter Savannah's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Before He Begins Serving 12 Years Behind Bars
Todd Chrisley seems to be getting in his last goodbyes before he is to report to prison to serve out his 12 years behind bars.
The Chrisley Knows Best star was seen grabbing lunch with daughter Savannah's ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, in Nashville on Wednesday, December 21. The gentlemen weren't joined by any other Chrisley family members while dining at Green Hills Grille, it was reported.
According to an eyewitness, the convicted reality star and former flame of his daughter were leaning close as they chatted in what appeared to be a deep, serious conversation — that may have had something to do with what is going to happen with Todd's family when he and his wife, Julie Chrisley, are locked up for a collective 19 years in prison.
Between intense words, Todd and Nic reportedly chowed down on an order of spinach and artichoke dip appetizer and each got rib rolls for their main course.
Todd and Nic's close relationship goes a long way back, as the latter previously admitted it was his ex-girlfriend and her father who helped him survive a suicide attempt after he mistakenly mixed alcohol and medication.
Nic discussed the incident in February, explaining that he was given an unnamed medication after contracting COVID-19. "I decided to mix alcohol with it to a point that I don’t remember anything that happened that night," the former hockey player said in an Instagram video, where he sat between Todd and Savannah.
Recalling that the combination led him to "black out," Nic continued, "I had a gun by me, and I don’t know where I was at in my mental state, but between the depression, anxiety, the COVID effects, the medication, the alcohol I did something that I never thought I would ever do."
Nic opened up about the scary situation after it was reported that police received a 911 call from a frightened Todd and Savannah about a suicidal individual with a gun.
Despite Nic and Savannah calling off their engagement in September 2020, it's clear that the athlete is still close to the Chrisley family — who is now facing their own hardships after the patriarchs were found guilty in June of multiple financial crimes.
Todd and Julie were sentenced in November to 12 and seven years, respectively. They have been ordered to report to prison in Florida on January 17.